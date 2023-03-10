Green Bay Packers promote Rich Bisaccia to assistant head coach, finalize coaching staff

GREEN BAY − Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur finalized the team's coaching staff, including promoting special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia to assistant head coach.

Other promotions and new hires include Greg Williams, hired as defensive passing game coordinator, Ryan Downard, promoted to defensive backs coach, and Jason Rebrovich, promoted to pass rush specialist. Tim Lester was hired as senior analyst, Rob Grosso as offensive quality control coach and Kyle Wilber as special teams quality control coach

Bisaccia's promotion comes on the heels of his first year with the Packers, during which he revolutionized the special teams unit, including leading Keisean Nixon to earn first-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press after he led the league in kick-return yardage. Bisaccia has been coaching in the NFL for 21 years and this will be his 12th season as either associate or assistant head coach. Bisaccia also took over as interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, leading them to 7-5 as interim and a playoff berth. He interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts for their open head coaching position this offseason.

“He’s super intense, which I love and he brings an edge to us,” LaFleur said of Bisaccia. “I’ve learned more about special teams than I ever have in my life just sitting in his meetings. He’s been doing it at a really high level for a really long time.

“He’s got a lot of experience and he just, he brings such an intensity and a tough love to our unit. He’s not afraid to call anybody out, including myself. So he’s just been a blessing to have. I can’t believe this guy’s not a head coach somewhere to be honest with you.”

Williams' hiring comes after Jerry Gray was hired by the Atlanta Falcons. Williams comes to Green Bay after four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals as cornerbacks coach. During the 2022 season, Williams' unit ranked second in the league in yards allowed per completion (10.1). The former North Carolina wide receiver and defensive back has spent 19 years coaching, 14 years in the NFL.

Downard's promotion comes in his sixth season in Green Bay. He previously served as safeties coach in 2022, assistant defensive backs coach from 2019-21 and defensive quality control coach in 2018. Rebrovich coached outside linebackers for the Packers in 2022. Lester was head coach for six seasons at Western Michigan, where he also was a four-year starter at quarterback from 1996-99 and coached quarterbacks in 2005-06. Prior to being the head coach at his alma mater, he coached quarterbacks at Purdue in 2016.

Grosso comes to Green Bay after spending three season as a defensive quality control coach with the Arizona Cardinals. Prior to his time in Arizona, Grosso was the assistant to the head coach under Vance Joseph for the Denver Broncos in 2018. Wilber, a former fourth-round draft pick (No. 113 overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in 2012 out of Wake Forest, spent 10 seasons playing in the NFL until 2021.

Here is the complete Packers coaching staff:

Offense

Adam Stenavich – coordinator

Jason Vrable – wide receivers/passing game coordinator

Luke Butkus – offensive Line

Tom Clements – quarterbacks

John Dunn – tight ends

Ben Sirmans – running backs

Connor Lewis – assistant quarterbacks

Ryan Mahaffey – assistant offensive line

Quinshon Odom – coaching assistant (minority fellowship)

Ramsen Golpashin – quality control

Rob Grosso – quality control

Defense

Joe Barry – coordinator

Jerry Montgomery – defensive line/running game coordinator

Greg Williams – passing game coordinator

Ryan Downard – defensive backs

Kirk Olivadotti – inside linebackers

Jason Rebrovich – pass rush specialist

Tim Lester – senior analyst

Wendel Davis – quality control

Justin Hood – quality control

Special teams

Rich Bisaccia – assistant head coach/coordinator

Byron Storer – assistant

Kyle Wilber – quality control

Strength and conditioning

Chris Gizzi – coordinator

Thadeus Jackson – assistant

Mark Lovat – assistant

Grant Thorne – assistant