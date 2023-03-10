Green Bay Packers restructure David Bakhtiari's contract to open more salary cap space

GREEN BAY – Entering the final weekend before the NFL’s new league year, the Green Bay Packers finished its last significant, non-quarterback order of business.

The Packers restructured left tackle David Bakhtiari’s contract, converting his March roster bonus and a large portion of his 2023 base salary into a $15.035 million signing bonus, a source confirmed to PackersNews. The Packers did not tack on any additional void years with the restructure, according to the source. The team could have trimmed as much as $12 million off next year's salary number with void years. Instead, the Packers cleared about $7.5 million in salary cap space with the restructure.

The restructure puts the Packers about $25 million under the 2023 cap. Much of that will be consumed with money required to sign their draft picks and a potential tender for offensive tackle Yosh Nijman. The Packers would also add $8.7 million against the cap if they trade Aaron Rodgers before next week’s start of free agency.

The Packers made clear since the season ended their intent to keep Bakhtiari on their roster, regardless who plays quarterback. Bakhtiari ended his long ordeal returning from a torn ACL last season, playing in 11 games with 597 snaps. He had one unscheduled inactive Week 7 at Washington because of his knee. Bakhtiari missed four games late in the season after an emergency appendectomy, but otherwise found a rhythm staying on the field.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said Bakhtiari played at a high level when healthy, boosting the Packers’ offensive line from the blindside.

“When he’s in there,” Gutekunst said, “we’re a top-notch unit. Having him out there was really important for us. Him getting into his rhythm and flow of how to get through the week and really be able to perform at his highest level on Sundays was really important for us. I think we’re over that hump, and I think he has an idea of what he needs to do week to week to get out there and perform at that level. When he’s playing like that, I think it’s just a trickle-down effect to the unit as a whole.”

The Packers have already worked through restructures with cornerback Jaire Alexander, defensive lineman Kenny Clark, outside linebacker Preston Smith and running back Aaron Jones this offseason. Jones also received a $5 million pay cut, opening more cap space.