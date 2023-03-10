Packers president Mark Murphy says team would trade Aaron Rodgers if he asks for one, seeks a 'win-win situation' for everyone

GREEN BAY – As the Green Bay Packers await a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on his future, the messaging coming from the front office remains the same.

They are being careful not to say they are committed to bringing Rodgers back for a 19th season.

President Mark Murphy, who was in attendance at the WIAA state girls basketball tournament at the Resch Center, said on the broadcast that the Packers are trying to “be respectful and also help him achieve what he wants.”

Like general manager Brian Gutekunst, who spoke at the NFL scouting combine last week, Murphy never said the Packers were making a strong push for Rodgers to return. He confirmed that the club had given him permission to speak to the New York Jets and that a trade would happen if Rodgers asked for it.

When asked if Rodgers could return to the Packers, Murphy admitted it was a possibility, but he didn’t say with conviction that it was something the club sought.

“I mean, unless things don't work out the way we would want them, yeah,” Murphy said of a return. “He's obviously a great player and four-time MVP. But I think it's trying to find what he wants, and what we want and, hopefully, we can find a win-win situation.”

Murphy reiterated Gutekunst’s comments that the Packers would like a decision before the start of free agency. Teams can start talking to free agents Monday, but the official start of free agency, and the first day trades can be made, is 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In a separate interview with the local ABC channel, Murphy said he couldn’t get into any of the details of discussions between the Packers and Rodgers and didn’t remark on how far along talks with the Jets had gone.

When asked how this situation was like the one when Brett Favre’s Packers career came to an end with a trade to the Jets, Murphy said it’s something that happens because not many players finish their careers with one team.

“Aaron had a great career here, and regardless of what happens, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he’ll be in our Hall of Fame, and we'll bring him back and retire his number,” Murphy said. “But this is just one of the things that you go through as a team.

“Again, we want to try to achieve something that's good for both Aaron and us.”

Asked about the confidence he has in 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love to take over if Rodgers is traded or retires, Murphy said the organization feels strongly he can succeed.

“We have a lot of confidence in him,” he said. “We drafted him and developed him. A lot of credit goes to our coaches, and to Jordan. But we do think he's ready.”