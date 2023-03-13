Green Bay Packers retain all-pro kick returner Keisean Nixon with a one-year deal

GREEN BAY – The deal is done.

Not the one with the quarterback, but the one many Green Bay Packers fans have been pining for as the free agency signing period neared.

An hour into the free agent negotiating period, the Packers agreed to terms with kick and punt returner Keisean Nixon, a source confirmed.

NFL Network, which was first to report the agreement, said it was a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with incentives included.

The Packers signed Nixon to a one-year, $965,000 contract last year. Nixon turned down a better offer because he wanted to play for special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, who had coached him for three seasons when he was with the Raiders.

Nixon started out as a core special teamer and occasional dime corner, but it wasn’t until he took over the return duties from Amari Rodgers that his career took off. He made an immediate impact on kickoff returns, becoming the first Packers kick returner to be voted first-team all-pro since the position was added in 1976.

He returned 35 kicks for 1,009 yards and a touchdown, turning what had been a weakness over the past several years into a major advantage for the Packers.

He led the NFL in kick returns of 50-plus yards with five.

Nixon was the No. 1 priority on the team’s free agent list given the impact he had on the team last year and it was going to be just a matter of how much the team would have to pay. The Packers were committed to retaining him not only for his return ability but for his popularity in the locker room.

Relegated to coverage and blocking on special teams during his three years with the Raiders, Nixon was a desperation choice for Bisaccia after Rodgers' fumbling on punt returns became too much of a liability. Nixon had returned six kickoffs and no punt returns in 40 games.

Doing a one-year deal means that Nixon and the Packers will have to do this again next year, but if he has another strong season, the club could sign him to an extension and lower his salary cap number.

Despite the Packers’ averaging under 16 yards a return before Nixon took over full-time, they finished No. 4 in the league in kickoff return average at 25.6.

Prior to this season, they ranked 30th in 2021, 31st in ’20, 25th in ’19, 21st in ’18 and 16th in ’17.

Nixon also averaged 12.7 yards on 11 punt returns. It was the highest average the Packers have had since Trevor Davis’ 12.8 in 2016.

Nixon played 289 snaps on defense, starting four of the 17 games in which he appeared. He finished with 23 tackles, one interception and a forced fumble. He did not give up any touchdowns in coverage, but gave up two receptions of 20 or more yards and was part of the coverage on one 40-plus yard catch.

He missed two tackles.