Lots of noise about Packers' Aaron Rodgers but no movement on unofficial start of NFL business

GREEN BAY – As the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets waited on an answer from Aaron Rodgers, the rest of the NFL decided it would go about business as usual.

There were conflicting reports on whether Rodgers had decided he would play in 2023 and that it would be for the Jets.

Depending on which report you believed, the Packers were either close to dealing Rodgers to the Jets or were in limbo because they hadn’t heard from him. The one undisputable fact is that Rodgers has not said anything publicly about his future.

Monday was the unofficial start to free agency. Starting at 11 a.m., teams were allowed to negotiate deals and agree to terms with free agents. But no contracts can be signed and turned into the league office until 3 p.m. Wednesday when the new league year begins.

Both the Packers and Jets are invested in a trade should Rodgers decide he isn’t going to retire and would like to get it done before the start of free agency.

The Jets need Rodgers for their uncertain quarterback situation, which got worse Monday when part-time starter Mike White agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins. The Packers need someone to take on Rodgers’ massive contract so they can transition into the Jordan Love era without having to deplete their roster of high-salaried players.

Green Bay Packers and New York Jets fans were glued to social media

Social media blew up all through the day as various reports surfaced and Jets players Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall posted on Twitter vague references that could be interpreted as confirmation that Rodgers was coming to the Jets.

At one point, former ESPN anchor Trey Wingo, who was first to report that the Packers had given Rodgers permission to speak to the Jets, put out a Tweet saying, “Hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done.”

However, such an agreement was disputed by NFL Network as well as PackersNews sources, who claimed the Packers knew nothing about Rodgers’ intentions. It’s possible Rodgers agreed to play for the Jets but was waiting for his agent to negotiate changes to his contract, which calls for him to earn a guaranteed $59 million in ’23.

He also has a $47 million option bonus for the ’24 season, but it is only guaranteed for injury and can be voided shortly after the season. Thus, it can be considered a one-year deal instead of a two-year commitment Rodgers thought he was getting from the Packers when he signed his current deal last year.

Time is running out on the Jets to resolve a shaky quarterback situation

The Jets, who flew to California to put a full-court press on Rodgers last week, hoping to convince him to keep playing and accept a trade to New York, have focused all their attention on Rodgers for their uncertain quarterback situation.

It meant passing on former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr after he was released in February and missing out on San Francisco free agent Jimmy Garoppolo, who wasted no time Monday in agreeing to a three-year, $72.5 million deal with the Raiders.

They also allowed White to leave for the Dolphins and saw Sam Darnold agree to terms with San Francisco, leaving them for the time being with disappointing Zach Wilson, whom they invested the second pick in the 2021 draft. They do have the option of re-signing veteran Joe Flacco, who is an unrestricted free agent.

If they don’t get Rodgers, the Jets would be in a tough position and might have to consider offering two first-round draft picks for Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, who was given the exclusive franchise tag and would garner a massive contract. They pick 13th in the draft, so none of the highest-rated college quarterbacks is expected to be available to them.

As the start of official free agency nears, Packers and Jets play leverage game

The Jets’ all-in approach with Rodgers could put them in a weak negotiating position both with Rodgers financially and with the Packers when it comes to trade compensation. However, the Packers can’t afford to go overboard because they need to get Rodgers’ contract off their books.

The Packers decided organizationally after the season that they were going to move on from Rodgers, according to sources, and put all their faith in the 2020 first-round pick Love. It’s unclear when they informed Rodgers of the decision.

They have continually stated that they want to give Rodgers time and space to make a decision on whether he wants to continue playing.