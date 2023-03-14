Jarran Reed to leave Green Bay Packers to sign with Seattle Seahawks, report says

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers had a chunk taken out of their defense Tuesday, losing free agent defensive lineman Jarran Reed to the Seattle Seahawks.

Reed is signing a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Seahawks, according to NFL Network. The deal brings Reed back to the team where he played his first five NFL seasons after being selected in the second round of the 2016 draft.

In his lone season with the Packers, the veteran provided quality depth to the defensive line. Reed, who cited Aaron Rodgers as a primary reason for signing with the Packers last season, finished with 2.5 sacks at age 30. He finished second behind Kenny Clark on the defensive line in sacks and pressures (17). Four of his pressures resulted in sacks for teammates.

Even more, Reed showed a knack as a playmaker on the interior. It was Reed who helped spark a comeback win at the Miami Dolphins on Christmas, forcing running back Raheem Mostert to fumble and then recovering the football. Earlier in the season, a game-changing quarterback hit in overtime against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott helped spark a victory, forcing an incompletion on fourth down. Reed finished with one forced fumble and recovered two.

Without Reed, 2022 first-round draft pick Devonte Wyatt should get more snaps in his second season. Wyatt’s playing time increased throughout his first year, though he never overtook Reed on the depth chart. It might make a reunion with Dean Lowry more likely, though the Packers could turn to the draft to fill out their defensive line.