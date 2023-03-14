Wide receiver Allen Lazard to leave Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets, report says

GREEN BAY – If Aaron Rodgers becomes the New York Jets next quarterback, he’ll have a familiar receiver to target.

The Jets reportedly are signing free agent Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million contract. Lazard’s deal was first reported by The Score.

After starting his career as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, Lazard blossomed with the Packers over the past four seasons. He was a preferred target for Rodgers in recent years, leading the Packers with 100 targets, 60 catches, 788 yards and six touchdowns last season. His chemistry with Rodgers reached another gear near the end of 2021 when Lazard caught five touchdowns in the final five games.

Known for his dirty work as a receiver, Lazard first showcased potential as a special teamer after the Packers claimed him from the Jaguars in 2019. The Packers’ run-oriented offense will miss Lazard’s blocking, but it was considered likely the veteran would price himself out of re-signing with the Packers this spring.

Lazard’s potential reunion with Rodgers in New York only made a departure more likely. Rodgers provided the Jets with a list of free agent targets he’d like his potential future employer to target, according to ESPN. Lazard was on the list along with veteran receiver Randall Cobb, tight end Marcedes Lewis and receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

No trade between the Packers and Jets for Rodgers had happened as of Monday afternoon, a source said. If the two teams can finalize an agreement by start of the new league year Wednesday afternoon, Lazard will be waiting for his former quarterback.