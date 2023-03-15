Aaron Rodgers to leave for Jets. What does this mean for Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love?

GREEN BAY, WI- Long time Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has announced his decision to play for the New York Jets. He leaves the Packers organization after 18 years, four MVP's and a Super Bowl win. What legacy does he leave in Green Bay? And what does this mean for Jordan Love, Matt LaFleur and the Packers? Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to discuss the possible compensation from the Jets that the Packers could receive, what Green Bay needs to do for Jordan Love to make the transition easy and what sort of legacy does Rodgers leave in Green Bay?

