Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has agreed to be traded to the New York Jets. What's next?

GREEN BAY – Even though quarterback Aaron Rodgers has agreed to play for the New York Jets, there is some business that must take place before a trade can happen.

First and foremost, the Green Bay Packers and Jets must reach an agreement on compensation for Rodgers.

Other teams such as the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks have received a king’s ransom in trades for their quarterbacks (Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson), but there are extenuating circumstances (age, contract) that allow the Jets to offer less than the multiple first-round draft picks that were part of both the Lions and Seahawks deals.

Seattle, for instance, received two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

The Packers and Jets will haggle over whether that deal is relevant to theirs.

So, where do the teams stand and what is at stake? Here’s some answers to those questions:

How does the fact the trade for Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been made affect business for the Packers?

The way Rodgers’ contract is structured, the Packers owe him a $58.3 million guaranteed option bonus payable before the first day of the regular season. For salary cap purposes, option bonuses are treated like signing bonuses, which means they can be spread equally in cap obligation over the remaining years of the contract. Rodgers has four years left on his contract and so that bonus counts $14.575 million against this year’s cap. Since no additional cap charges are added until the option bonus is executed, the Packers don’t have to do anything to get in compliance with the cap. They are $21 million under and will remain so until Rodgers is traded or they make another move.

What happens to the $58.3 million option bonus and the remaining four years of Aaron Rodgers’ contract once he is traded?

The contract goes with him to the Jets. That means the option bonus is the Jets’ responsibility. They will be able to spread the $58.3 million over four years just like the Packers are doing now once the deal is made. Rodgers will count $15.8 million against the Jets’ cap this year, but they can rework the deal to lower that cost.

The Packers, meanwhile, get rid of the option bonus, but for cap purposes they have leftover money from previous deals that must count against the cap, including a $40.8 million signing bonus paid last year. All the cap dollars that are currently spread out over the next three years accelerate into this year whenever a trade is made before June 1.

The grand total of the cap charges left on his contract is $40 million. That is how much he’ll count against the cap once the trade is made.

Is there a way for the Packers to reduce Aaron Rodgers' salary cap number?

Only if they make the trade after June 1. In that case the cap charges beyond this year would be pushed to next year. But the deal will likely be made way before that.

How much does Aaron Rodgers count against the Packers' cap now?

He counts $31.6 million, so the Packers will have to have at least $9 million of cap space to make the trade.

Other than the September deadline to pay the option bonus, are there any other deadlines that the Packers face in getting a deal done?

There are no other hard deadlines, but there is a practical one they’ll want to meet. If the Packers don’t make the trade before the April draft, they won’t receive any picks this year. The earliest the draft pick compensation would come is 2024. So, there is incentive for the Packers to get a deal done before the three-day draft is completed on April 29. It would be a significant loss for the Packers if they had to wait until ’24 for draft-pick compensation.

What deadline do the Jets face in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?

They will need to pay the option bonus before the September deadline, otherwise the entire $58.3 million will count against their cap this season. For practical purposes, they are going to want to get the deal done before April 17, which is when the Jets can begin their off-season conditioning program. They can’t talk to Rodgers about their team or their playbook until the trade is executed. They are going to want him to meet his teammates and begin planning the offense with him as soon as they can.

How does delay of the Aaron Rodgers trade affect Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love?

It shouldn’t affect him at all. He can begin off-season workouts with the team April 17 just as he would if there were no trade. The difference is that the coaches will be working to tailor the offense to him. Love counts $3.94 million against the cap this year, so nothing must be done to adjust his contract. However, before a May deadline, the Packers will need to execute his fifth-year option, which will guarantee him a $20 million salary in ’24. By that time, Rodgers’ cap charges will be off the books.

Will the Packers be able to build around Jordan Love in ways other than the NFL draft?

Probably not. They will be about $12 million under the cap once Rodgers is traded. They will need $3-4 million of that for their draft class. They still have some veteran free agents such as kicker Mason Crosby and tight end Robert Tonyan that they may try to sign. So, there won’t be much cap space to sign other teams’ free agents.

