Longtime Packers DL Dean Lowry signing 2-year deal with Minnesota Vikings

GREEN BAY – Dean Lowry won’t have to move far for his next NFL home.

The longtime Green Bay Packers defensive lineman is signing a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, a source confirmed to PackersNews. Lowry, a former fourth-round pick, spent the past seven seasons with the Packers.

Lowry has been a model of consistency on the Packers defensive line. He missed only three games in his career, becoming a regular starter in his second season. Lowry’s limited pass-rush production never made him a star, but his workman-like presence was a valuable piece to the Packers defense.

It was a foregone conclusion the cap-strapped Packers would struggle retaining Lowry this spring. After breaking out with a career-high five sacks in 2021, Lowry had just a half sack last season. His 2022 ended on injured reserve after a late-season calf injury, clearing more snaps for first-round rookie Devonte Wyatt.

Lowry still had his moments. He blocked a field goal during a late-season victory at the Chicago Bears. The 6-foot-6 veteran always had a knack for deflections at the line of scrimmage, batting 16 passes in his career.

The defensive line is becoming an increasing need for the Packers this offseason. Lowry’s departure follows veteran lineman Jarran Reed signing with the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the week. Behind Kenny Clark, Wyatt and 2021 fifth-round pick T.J. Slaton are in line to get more snaps in 2023. The Packers still figure to target defensive linemen in next month’s NFL draft.

Lowry is the second Packers free agent to sign with a division opponent in as many days. Tight end Robert Tonyan signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears on Thursday. Receiver Allen Lazard also signed with the New York Jets earlier this week. The Packers have retained free-agent return specialist and cornerback Keisean Nixon and signed offensive tackle Yosh Nijman to a second-round tender.