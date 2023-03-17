Packers sign long snapper and safety in free agency

The Green Bay Packers made two moves in free agency, signing long snapper Matt Orzech and safety Tarvarius Moore. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the signings on Friday.

Moore, a Southern Mississippi alum, was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. The veteran safety has appeared in 61 games with 13 starts. During that time, he's accumulated 87 tackles (63 solo), six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Orzech, a fourth-year player, first entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Azusa Pacific University. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and spent training camp with the club. He spent all of 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, appearing in all 16 games. Orzech was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2021 season and appeared in 34 regular season games and four postseason contests for the Rams over the next two seasons, including Super Bowl LVI.

The Packers safety unit is somewhat in flux, with Adrian Amos now a free agent and currently unsigned. The Packers did exercise safety Darnell Savage's fifth-year option, but possibilities are still being evaluated, according to Gutekunst.

“Whatever best five we have and how that fits, I think we'll get to by the time the games roll around,” Gutekunst told reporters in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine, “but I don't know how that's gonna fit right now.

“I think we have some options there ... it's really a nickel league now. I think really the two safeties and nickel spots really kind of in flux, and we're gonna work through that as we go.”

The Packers found themselves in a long snapper battle last training camp, with incumbent Steven Wirtel eventually losing out to rookie Jack Coco. The battle came on the heels of pestering long-snapping issues, tracing back to bad snaps and off chemistry during the 2021 season. Coco, for his part, saw few issues arise during the 2022 season.

The two signings are only the second series of moves the Packers have made since the new league year began on Wednesday. Previously, the club re-signed corner and kick returner Keisean Nixon, as well as tight end Tyler Davis.