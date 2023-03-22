NFL free-agency period is underway. Here's who the Packers have signed, who left the team and which players remain unsigned.

NFL free agency officially began March 15, and while the bulk of the news surrounding the Green Bay Packers has centered around quarterback Aaron Rodgers, there have been a number of comings and goings.Here is a look at the Packers in free agency so far:

Unrestricted free agents signed by the Packers

KOR/PR/DB Keisean Nixon (one year, $4 million, $1.85 million guaranteed)

S Rudy Ford (one year, $2.5 million)

CB Corey Ballantine (one year, $965,000)

Other free agents signed

TE Tyler Davis, (one year, $1,040,000)

Restricted free agents tendered

OL Yosh Nijman, second-round tender (one year, $4.304 million)

Restricted free agents not tendered

TE Tyler Davis

ILB Krys Barnes

Unrestricted free agents the Packers lost

DL Dean Lowry, Minnesota (two years, $8.5 million, $3 million guaranteed)

WR Allen Lazard, New York Jets (four years, $44 million, $22 million guaranteed)

DL Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks, (two years, $9 million, $4.19 million guaranteed)

TE Robert Tonyan, Chicago Bears (one year, $2.65 million, $1.25 million guaranteed)

Unrestricted free agents who are unsigned

CB Adrian Amos

WR Randall Cobb

K Mason Crosby

OLB Justin Hollins

S Dallin Leavitt

TE Marcedes Lewis

ILB Eric Wilson

Here's a chronological look at the Packers' comings and goings since free agency started:

March 20: Packers re-sign safety Rudy Ford and cornerback Corey Ballantine

The Packers strengthened their special teams units and maintained depth in the secondary by re-signing safety Rudy Ford and cornerback Corey Ballantine. The Packers jumped on Ford two days after the Jacksonville Jaguars waived him Aug. 29 and immediately inserted him onto all the special teams coverage units. As the season wore on, he earned playing time at safety both as a replacement starter and dime safety. He had 40 tackles and three interceptions, including a pair in a victory over Dallas. After spending most of the season on the practice squad, the Packers elevated Ballantine to the 53-man roster on Nov. 12 and inserted him onto the special teams units right away. Having played more than 500 special teams snaps over a career spent with the New York Giants, New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Packers, Ballantine signed a minimum-wage deal to continue what he started in Green Bay last year.

March 17: Defensive lineman Dean Lowry signing with the Minnesota Vikings

The Packers lost their second veteran free-agent defensive linemen, this time to a division rival. Dean Lowry, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, was a steady player along the Packers’ front. He had 15 sacks in seven seasons with the Packers with a career-high five in 2021. He started 80 of 111 games and didn’t miss a game from 2017-’21. He broke up 16 passes and had one interception.

March 17: Packers add former Rams long snapper Matthew Orzech and 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore

The Packers’ long-snapper position hasn’t been settled since Brett Goode was let go after the 2017 season. Last year, rookie Jack Coco made it through the entire year but too often holder Pat O’Donnell had to bail him out because of short snaps. So, the Packers gave former Rams long snapper Matthew Orzech a $300,000 signing bonus, making it likely he’ll take Coco’s job. One source said the Packers overpaid given the Rams weren’t interested in re-signing him and there didn’t appear to be much interest in Orzech. His first full season as a long snapper was in 2021 when he won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams. To bolster their special teams, the Packers signed Tarvarius Moore, a San Francisco 49ers third-round pick in 2018, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds at his pro day at Southern Mississippi. He started out playing both corner and safety for the 49ers, starting 13 games over his first three seasons. However, he tore his Achilles’ tendon in June 2021 and missed the entire season. Last year, he played just 41 snaps on defense but took part in 66% of the snaps on special teams. For his career, he has played 1,096 special teams snaps.

March 16: Tight end Robert Tonyan signs with the Bears

The Packers didn’t make much of an effort to re-sign Tonyan, who had a down year in his return from a torn ACL suffered in 2021. Tonyan averaged just 8.9 yards on 53 receptions and caught just two touchdown passes. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears for $2.65 million, which is less than the $3.75 million he made with the Packers last season.

March 15: Packers make restricted free-agent offer to OL Yosh Nijman, re-sign tight end Tyler Davis, let go of inside linebacker Krys Barnes

To keep the offensive line intact, the Packers made a one-year, $4.304 million restricted free-agent offer to right tackle Yosh Nijman, guaranteeing they could match any offer he received or get a second-round pick in compensation if they let him go. Nijman had a solid season, but a shoulder injury late in the year caused him to drop out of each of the last three games. The Packers are betting on him starting again this year and serving as an insurance policy at left tackle if David Bakhtiari gets hurt. The Packers did not make a restricted free-agent offer to Tyler Davis, making him free to sign with anyone, but they quickly signed him to a lesser one-year deal that will allow him to return. An RFA tender would have cost the Packers at least $2.6 million; instead Davis signed for $1.04 million. The Packers chose not to make a qualifying offer to backup inside linebacker Krys Barnes and have not re-signed him.

March 14: Packers free-agent receiver Allen Lazard signs four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets

The Packers didn’t try to re-sign their steadiest receiver, in part because they knew they wouldn’t be able to afford him. When he got $11 million per year to sign with the Jets, the Packers turned out to be right. Lazard joined the Jets before it became official that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would agree to be traded to the Jets, but he likely knew what was coming. In addition to joining Rodgers, he'll play for offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who coordinated the Packers offense under Matt LaFleur until last season. Lazard caught 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns last season and was considered the team’s best blocking receiver.

March 14: Defensive lineman Jarran Reed returns to Seattle

After one year with the Packers, defensive tackle Jarran Reed chose to return to the place where his career started. Reed got a two-year, $9 million deal with the Seahawks after starting 14 of 17 games for the Packers and playing 705 snaps. Reed had 2½ sacks and a team-high 11 quarterback hits. The Packers expect young defensive linemen Devonte Wyatt and T.J. Slaton to play much bigger roles in 2023, lessening the need to re-sign the veteran Reed.

March 13: Packers sign kick returner Keisean Nixon to a one-year, $4 million deal

The least surprising news of the off-season was that the Packers re-signed Keisean Nixon, one of their most dynamic players last season. Nixon became the first Packer to win first-team all-pro honors as a kick returner, leading the NFL with a 28.8 average. Nixon not only made kicking the ball to him a dangerous proposition but he created energy on the sideline any time he made a big play. Nixon was solid as a nickel corner, too, and tackled as well as anyone in the secondary.