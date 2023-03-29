Matt LaFleur: Packers ’fooling ourselves’ if expectation is Jordan Love plays like Aaron Rodgers in ’23

PHOENIX – It wasn’t the touchdown pass to Christian Watson, hitting the Green Bay Packers receiver with precision timing in stride, that impressed Matt LaFleur most. It wasn’t the back-shoulder throw to Aaron Jones down the right sideline, showcasing the arm strength every NFL team needs from its quarterback, but many spend years trying to find.

When Jordan Love replaced Aaron Rodgers for the first time in his career, there was no warning. No darkness retreat, no months of postulating, no offseason to trip to California for drills with his new running back and top two receivers. Love was cold on the Philadelphia sideline last November when Rodgers jogged to the locker room, a rib injury ending his night.

Love threw nine passes in the final 10 minutes. Completed six. No, he didn’t engineer a comeback against the NFC’s best team last season, but LaFleur learned something about his new quarterback.

“The thing that I was optimistic about,” LaFleur said, “and that I really liked to see is when he went in that game versus Philly, you could tell he had so much poise. And I thought that was just a big jump from when you saw him last versus Kansas City.”

The jumps in Love’s game have been clear since the Packers traded up four spots in the 2020 first round to draft him with the 26th overall pick. He was a rookie with no preseason, scrambling to learn LaFleur’s playbook. He was overwhelmed in his first NFL start at Kansas City one year later, wearing that deer-in-the-headlights look as the Chiefs blitzing defense swarmed him. By his third season, the Packers' faith in Love was so lacking, they made Rodgers the NFL’s highest-paid player at 38 years old.

Something changed last season. Love threw three interceptions in his preseason opener at San Francisco, one with a receiver running the wrong route, another off his tight end’s helmet, but didn’t fold. He was a different quarterback. His newfound poise underlined each dropback.

That poise is about to be tested like never before.

Packers say they believe Jordan Love can handle the inevitable pressure

Love won’t just be taking snaps this fall. He’ll be stepping into the spotlight, the pressure cooker that is playing quarterback for a storied franchise, one with international appeal. He’ll face the constant comparisons that come with replacing a legend, like Rodgers did before him.

It’s a good thing Love has that poise. He’ll need it.

“It’s going to be a progression,” LaFleur said. “Certainly I think we’re fooling ourselves if we think he’s going to go out there and perform at a level to the likes of an Aaron Rodgers. This guy is a once-in-a-lifetime, generational talent, and I don’t think it necessarily started that way when he first started. But he progressed into that. It’s going to be a progression, and hopefully we can surround him with enough people to help him perform at the best of his ability.”

The transition to Love already has begun, even as the Packers still are waiting to finalize their trade with the New York Jets for Rodgers. It started when Love whisked away to California with Aaron Jones, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, determined to work on their timing. It’s the type of trip Rodgers never made in his career, dating to his first season replacing Brett Favre.

It’s just the first sign of how different the Packers will operate as Love starts leaving his imprint on the organization. There will be many more changes to follow. LaFleur, careful to maintain his relationship with Rodgers, declined to answer questions about his soon-to-be former quarterback Tuesday morning during the annual NFL owners meetings. He might be most affected by the transition to Love, given the distortion of his offense with Rodgers behind center.

The collaboration between LaFleur and Rodgers brought unmistakable success. Three 13-win seasons. Two MVP awards. From too many presnap motions to a role too slanted toward game management, Rodgers frequently questioned LaFleur’s offense. For three years, LaFleur has molded Love to fit his playbook.

He’ll presumably have a chance to use a purer version of his offense more this season than in his past four years as the Packers coach. LaFleur said his approach will be no different. The goal for any play caller is to put their quarterback in the best position. LaFleur said it will be important to be “very intentional” in what he asks Love to do.

“The way I always view it,” LaFleur said, “it’s our offense. Obviously, you want to do whatever accentuates your players’ abilities, whether it’s the quarterback, receivers, whoever it may be. Your offensive line, if they’re going up against a stud pass rusher, you’re going to try to help them. I do think there’s a comfort factor with the quarterback. I’ve always said it, I believe it’s the hardest position to play in all of sports. You want that guy to feel comfortable and confident in whatever play is going in there, so he can go out there and play to the best of his ability.

“Because if you get good quarterback play, you got a pretty good chance of winning games. Certainly, Aaron’s done it as good as anybody in this league.”

Brian Gutekunst points to Jordan Love's 'even-keeled demeanor' as reason to be optimistic

The Packers have been spoiled with their quarterback play for three decades. No team in the NFL has had such a sustained run of excellence at the game’s most important position. This, the Packers know, will be a different kind of season. They were 6-10 in Rodgers’ first year as a starter. It took 29 games before they had a winning record with Rodgers as their quarterback.

There is a sense of genuine excitement around the organization for what this new experience with Love will bring. Nobody knows if he’ll be successful – and, certainly, 2023 will be the first season in a long time that doesn’t carry a Super Bowl-or-bust expectation – but general manager Brian Gutekunst said he believes Love has the temperament to weather the upcoming gauntlet.

“When you mention the even-keeled demeanor,” Gutekunst said, “certainly he’s had that since the time we met him. Jordan’s been put in some tough situations, just like Aaron was way back in his time. I think it’s really a credit to Jordan how he’s handled that and how professional he’s been through this, him and his representatives, and we’ve been in kind of constant communication with them and him, and I think he’s got a really good outlook on this.

“He understands there’s so much out of his control, but I know he’s really preparing, and I think he’s really excited for this opportunity, and we are as well.”