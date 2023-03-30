Breaking down what the Packers said at the NFL owners meeting about Rodgers, Love and more

GREEN BAY, WI- The NFL held their annual league owners meeting this week in Arizona. The opportunity provided Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst, along with head coach Matt LaFleur, a chance to address the media for the first time since quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly asked for a trade to the New York Jets.

Gutekunst presented a different set of events and timeline from Rodgers, while LaFleur aired on the side of caution. Both also took time to address the future of Jordan Love as well as the safety unit. Pete Dougherty and Ryan Wood join host Kassidy Hill upon their return from Arizona to break down everything that was shared, their observations from talks with those in attendance and where they think the Packers and New York Jets will land in trade talks.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.