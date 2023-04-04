Packers bring back Rob Davis as director of organizational development and diversity, equity and inclusion

GREEN BAY – When he left to take a job in the corporate world after 19 years with the organization, it appeared Rob Davis’ time with the Green Bay Packers was over.

But the former long snapper (1997-’07) and director of player engagement, who left the Packers in 2017, is back.

The Packers announced Tuesday that Davis was returning to the Packers to serve as director of organizational development and diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We’re excited to welcome Rob back to Lambeau Field in this new critical role,” president Mark Murphy said in a statement. “As our focus on organizational development and DEI continues to grow, Rob is the ideal person to lead our effort in these areas. Rob will play a crucial role in fostering an inclusive environment and positive employee culture within the organization.”

Murphy said the Packers have been considering a DEI position for some time and felt that Davis, who has experience both as a player and program director, was the right man for the job. Davis earned a master’s degree in applied leadership from UW-Green Bay and a certification in diversity, equity and inclusion from Cornell.

After three years away from football, Davis was hired as assistant head coach in 2020 by Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, assigning him to coordinate the relationship among players, coaches and football operations.

No reason was given for Davis’ decision to leave the Cowboys and return to the Packers.

Davis played in 167 consecutive games with the Packers, which trails only kicker Mason Crosby (258), quarterback Brett Favre (255) and tackle Forrest Gregg (187) in franchise history. He played in 183 games during a 12-year career that began with the Chicago Bears in 1996.