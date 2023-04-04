Packers make another move to keep special teams intact, re-signing leader Dallin Leavitt

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers haven’t accomplished a lot this offseason, but one thing they have managed is to make sure their special teams units didn’t lose its core players.

The club announced Tuesday that it had re-signed safety Dallin Leavitt, one of special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia’s favorite players and a key member of every coverage and return unit.

Leavitt, who signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal last year after spending four years with Bisaccia and the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, was an unrestricted free agent and free to sign with anybody. Terms of his new contract were not available.

Leavitt played in all 17 games and finished tied with linebacker Isaiah McDuffie for the team lead in special teams tackles (13) and ranked second behind tight end Tyler Davis with 308 special teams snaps.

Leavitt was the unit’s fiery leader and spent a lot of time teaching players Bisaccia’s system during his first year at the helm. He did not play any snaps on defense.

Since the season ended, the Packers have also re-signed returner Keisean Nixon, safety Rudy Ford, linebacker Justin Hollins, cornerback Corey Ballantine and linebacker Eric Wilson. In addition, they signed free agent long snapper Matthew Orzech and free agent safety Travarius Moore to bolster their special teams.