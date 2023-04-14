Everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL draft and the Green Bay Packers picks

GREEN BAY − The 2023 NFL draft is quickly approaching and with it, the chance to change the course of a franchise. Over the years, the draft has become a must-see televised event full of drama and intrigue.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2023 NFL draft, taking place in Kansas City, Missouri.

When is the 2023 NFL draft?

Thursday, April 27: First round, starting at 7 p.m. (Central)

Friday, April 28: Second and third rounds, starting at 6 p.m. (Central)

Saturday, April 29: Fourth through seventh rounds, starting at 11 a.m. (Central)

How can you watch the NFL draft?

You can watch all seven rounds of the NFL draft on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network. All three networks will have their own panel of experts, analysts and guests.

How many picks are in each round?

There are 259 picks in this year's draft. Each round will have at least 32 picks, one (originally) belonging to each of the NFL teams. Rounds 3-7 will also hold compensatory picks.

How long do teams have to make a selection?

In the first round, teams will have 10 minutes to make a selection, then seven minutes in the second round. Rounds 3-6 will give teams five minutes each, and the seventh round will be four minutes per pick.

What are the Green Bay Packers draft picks?

As of now, these are their picks in each round:

No. 15 (1st)

No. 45 (2nd)

No. 78 (3rd)

No. 116 (4th)

No. 149 (5th)

No. 170 (5th)

No. 232 (7th)

No. 235 (7th)

No. 242 (7th)

No. 256 (7th)

What time will the Green Bay Packers pick in the first round?

The possibility of a trade could always give the Packers more or fewer picks. Based on when the first round starts and the amount of time each team has (assuming each team takes all 10 minutes), the Packers should make their first pick at No. 15 at approximately 9:20-9:25 p.m. (Central).

Some teams will take less time than what is allowed, so start watching for the Packers pick around 9 p.m.

What is the order of the first round?

The Chicago Bears originally earned (by owning the league's worst record) the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. But after making a trade, the Carolina Panthers took over the first pick in this quarterback-heavy draft.

Note, there are only 31 picks in this year's first round due to the Miami Dolphins forfeiting their pick after violating league policies.