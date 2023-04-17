Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman signs restricted free agent contract deal

GREEN BAY – With the NFL draft rapidly approaching, the Green Bay Packers continued shoring up their offensive line Monday.

Yosh Nijman signed the second-round contract tender the Packers placed on him a month ago, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. The tender will pay Nijman $4.3 million in 2023. A second-round tender ensured the Packers would receive a second-round pick if another team signed Nijman to an offer sheet they did not match, a sign of how much the formerly undrafted Nijman has developed since joining the Packers in 2019.

The tender was signed on the day the Packers opened their offseason program. Nijman transitioned to the Packers starting right tackle position last season after starting 2022 rotating at left tackle with David Bakhtiari. Nijman is a more natural fit at left tackle, where he started eight games in 2021, but he has ample experience on the right side.

At minimum, Nijman’s versatility warranted the second-round tender.

If the Packers search for competition at right tackle within the draft or from 2022 fourth-round pick Zach Tom, Nijman’s ability to play both sides of the line makes him a valuable depth option as a swing tackle.