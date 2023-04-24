The Packers brought in 30 NFL draft prospects for visits; here are the ones we know were on that list

GREEN BAY – There are going to be a handful of players from the 30 prospects the Green Bay Packers brought in for visits before the NFL draft who will return to town after the draft is over.

The NFL allows each team to bring in players who attended schools or grew up in the vicinity along with 30 outside visits prior to the draft and, in general, it’s a chance for the coaches and personnel staff to learn a little bit more about the player’s personality.

It’s the 30 outside visits that draw the most attention. Some interesting names came through the organization’s doors the past couple of weeks, including a slew of tight ends, which is a position that sits near or at the top of the team’s priorities four days before the draft begins.

Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Georgia’s Darnell Washington, Cincinnati’s Josh Whyte, Baylor’s Ben Sims and Florida State’s Camren McDonald were among the group invited.

But assuming a player who visits will have general manager Brian Gutekunst call his name in the first round of the draft, wouldn’t be wise.

Last year, Gutekunst did not bring in inside linebacker Quay Walker, who was his choice with the 22nd pick in the draft. He did bring in defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, his selection at No. 28, but many clubs brought Wyatt in because they wanted to know more about an off-the-field incident that took place at Georgia.

Each of the two years before that, in-person visits were not allowed due to the pandemic. In 2020, the Packers scheduled a visit with quarterback Jordan Love as well as with several other quarterbacks, but the pandemic hit, and all visits were canceled.

In 2019 and ’18, Rashan Gary, Jaire Alexander and Darnell Savage, the club’s first-round picks in those years, did not visit.

It’s the make-up of the 30 that matters. It is an insight into what the Packers consider needs this year.

How many of the players wind up on the roster varies, but last year, for instance, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samari Toure, Rasheed Walker, Tariq Carpenter and Wyatt became Packers after making official visits.

In 2019, linebacker Curtis Bolton, tight end Jace Sternberger, linebacker Randy Ramsey and cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman were the only visitors who became Packers.

While published reports have named players not listed here, many of whom did not visit, here is a list of players who did visit who PackersNews confirmed through reliable sources. They are listed by position with their pro day or combine measurements and test results:

Tight end Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Measurements: 6-3½, 246 pounds, 32½-inch arms, 10¼-inch hands

Testing: Did not take part because of back injury.

Projected round: 1st

Kincaid, a late-bloomer, is the best pass-catching tight end in the class. After transferring from San Diego, he became the starter in ’21 and caught 106 passes for 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns. He suffered a compression fracture in his T (thoracic)-7 and T-8 vertebrae but did not need surgery and was cleared by famed neck and spine surgeon Robert Watkins. He will need a lot of work on blocking, but his primary duty wherever he goes will be to catch passes.

Tight end Darnell Washington, Georgia

Measurements: 6-6½, 264 pounds, 34½-inch arms, 11-inch hands

Testing: 4.64 seconds in 40; 31 vertical; 21 on bench

Projected round: 1st or 2nd

Washington said one of his favorite tight ends was the Packers’ Marcedes Lewis and he may be the closest thing to him physically in the pro game. He didn’t have massive production, in part because Bulldogs’ tight end Brock Bowers is one of the best players in college football. Washington caught only 38 passes for 608 yards and three touchdowns over his past two seasons, but he has a unique skillset and, if he can learn proper blocking technique, he could be a multi-faceted force in the NFL.

Tight end Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Measurements: 6-6½, 248 pounds, 31½-inch arms, 9½-inch hands

Testing: 4.69 in 40; 33½ vertical; 15 on bench

Projected round: 5th

The size and speed combination will intrigue a lot of coaches and scouts. But for someone so large and athletic, his numbers weren’t that great. He caught 86 passes for 1,011 yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons as a starter. There may be room for him to put on good weight and become more than a spread tight end. He has had several injuries that may concern scouts.

Tight end Ben Sims, Baylor

Measurements: 6-4½, 250 pounds, 33-inch arms, 9½-inch hands

Testing: 4.58 in 40; 36 vertical; 15 on bench

Projected round: 7th or free agent

Sims’ speed makes him an intriguing prospect and while he set the school record for touchdowns (12), he never had more than four in a season. He’ll need to work a lot on his strength and probably is a developmental player.

Tight end Camren McDonald, Florida State

Measurements: 6-4, 237 pounds; 32½-inch arms, 9¼-inch hands

Testing: 4.98 in 40, 30 vertical, 19 on bench

Projected round: 7th or free agent.

McDonald’s 40-time was affected by a hamstring injury suffered during his pro day and he’s probably closer to 4.75. He’s tall and lean and did his best work when split out wide. He started nine games last year and caught 23 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns in a less than prolific offense. Reports were he performed well during a week of practice at the Tropical Bowl and that might have raised his stock.

Safety Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

Measurements: 6-3, 221 pounds, 33½-inch arms, 9⅜-inch hands

Testing: Did not test (torn pectoral injury)

Projected round: 3rd or 4th

The Packers went big with safety Tariq Carpenter (6-3, 230 pounds) in the seventh round last year and liked what they got. Mapu is similar in size but because he didn't run, scouts had to project his 40 time, vertical jump and bench press. His tape showed a hyper-aggressive "rover" who totaled 141 tackles, including 12 for loss, 20 pass breakups and six interceptions in his final two seasons. Like Carpenter, could be dynamic on special teams.

Safety Jammie Robinson, Florida State

Measurements: 5-10½, 191 pounds, 29⅝-inch arms, 8¾-inch hands

Testing: 4.59 in 40; 33½-inch vertical; 23 on bench.

Projected round: 3rd or 4th

Started for two seasons after transferring from South Carolina and played both safety and nickel. He had 183 tackles, including 12 for loss, 13 pass break-ups and five interceptions in those two years. He was a rabid tackler and showed good toughness, but he’s not a big man and tackling in the NFL is different.

Safety Jartavius “Quan” Martin, Illinois

Measurements: 5-11, 194 pounds, 31-inch arms, 9½-inch hands

Testing: 4.46 in 40; 44 vertical; 15 on bench.

Projected round: 3rd

Martin was a nickel back and projects perfectly to the “star” position in the Packers defense. He has experience at corner and safety and probably could play multiple positions in the secondary given his off-the-charts athletic ability. He had 119 tackles, 22 pass break-ups and four interceptions his final two seasons. At 5-11, he’s not a prototypical safety and will need to show he can handle big receivers and tight ends.

Safety Quindell Johnson, Memphis

Measurements: 6-foot, 201 pounds, 33-inch arms, 9½-inch hands

Testing: 4.53 in 40; 32 vertical, no bench press

Projected round: 7th or free agent

Johnson was a four-year starter and compiled 320 tackles, including 15½ for loss, four forced fumbles, 34 passes broken up and 10 interceptions. He has extremely long arms and is big enough to play either back in the secondary or up at the line of scrimmage. He has the makeup of a very good special teams player.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

Measurements: 6-0½, 198 pounds, 32½-inch arms, 9½-inch hands

Testing: 44 in 40; 38½ vertical, no bench press

Projected round: 2nd or 3rd

Started out at Georgia as a hybrid linebacker/safety before transferring to start at cornerback for the Hurricanes. Plays a physical style and uses his size and athletic ability to excel at press coverage. Could wind up playing safety in the NFL. Returned from a torn labrum in ’22 and started all 11 games. Teams will have to investigate an off-field incident while at Georgia.

Tackle Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Measurements: 6-5½, 333 pounds, 33¾-inch arms, 9-inch hands

Testing: 5.01 in 40, 29 vertical, no bench

Projected round: 1st or 2nd

Started immediately as a freshman and played in 47 games with 42 starts. Played mostly at right tackle but played 13 games at left tackle his junior season and two at right guard his freshman season. He had an exceptional senior season and was named first-team all-SEC. He’s built and plays like a road-grader but also didn’t allow a sack last year. Was voted his team’s offensive line practice player of the week at the Senior Bowl.

Tackle Kadeem Telfort, UAB

Measurements: 6-7½, 322 pounds, 36-inch arms, 8½-inch hands

Testing: 5.45 in 40, 24½ vertical, 19 on bench

Projected round: 7th or free agent

Started out at Florida and was suspended for his role in a credit-card fraud scheme. Went to two junior colleges before enrolling at UAB. Started 28 of 31 games at left tackle and was first-team all-CSUA and team captain. Telfort isn’t quite as big as Packers tackle Caleb Jones was as a senior (6-9, 370 pounds), but he is a big man. His massive wingspan is similar and will be worth taking a chance on just based on his size.

Defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Measurements: 6-3½, 305 pounds, 32¾-inch arms, 10⅛-inch hands

Testing: 5.13 in 40; 26 vertical, 30 bench press

Projected round: 5th

An extremely powerful player who could play over the nose or inside as a three-technique. Played at LSU for three seasons and didn’t become a starter until his third year. He may be a bit of a project because of a lack of experience.

Defensive tackle Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

Measurements: 6-3½, 296 pounds, 31½-inch arms, 9⅛-inch hands

Testing: 5.08 in 40, 26½ vertical, 28 bench press

Projected round: 5th

Brooks started all five seasons (used a COVID-19 year) and led the team in sacks each seasons, finishing with 27½. He played defensive end in a 3-4 and was used as an edge rusher at times. It’s questionable whether he can stay outside in the NFL and will be better suited as a three-technique, where he might be able to win with quickness.

Defensive tackle Scott Matlock, Boise State

Measurements: 6-4, 296 pounds, 32¾-inch arms, 9-inch hands

Testing: 4.95 in 40, 29½ vertical, 29 bench press

Projected round: 7th or free agent

Matlock started 32 consecutive games and posted 19 tackles for loss in his final three seasons. At 6-4, he could create problems in the middle the way Dean Lowry did when he was shifted inside on passing downs. The big difference is he has long arms.

Outside linebacker Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State

Measurements: 6-2, 263 pounds, 32⅞-inch arms, 9-inch hands

Testing: 4.65 in 40, 28½ vertical, no bench press

Projected round: 4th

A junior college transfer, Wheat played all over the Bulldogs defense over his three seasons there. He played some safety, some linebacker and a lot of defensive end/outside linebacker. He totaled 27 tackles for loss, including 18½ sacks and nine pass breakups. He was second team all-SEC. Wheat doesn't have the length of former Bulldog Preston Smith, but he's strong. He will have to be taught more pass rush moves.

Running back Evan Hull, Northwestern

Measurements: 5-10, 209 pounds, 30½-inch arms, 9¼-inch hands

Testing: 4.47 in 40, 37 vertical, 21 bench press

Projected round: 6th

Compact and quick, Hull carried 488 times and averaged 5.0 yards per carry. Most notable about his final two seasons was his 88 catches for 810 yards and four touchdowns. He might not be the shiftiest of runners, but he has had to show good balance in order to be so successful catching the ball. The big question will be whether he can block.

Running back Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan

Measurements: 5-10, 220 pounds, 31-inch arms

Testing: Did not run/hamstring, 37 vertical, 22 bench press

Projected round: 7th or free agent

Built like an NFL back, Nichols had an FBS-best 2,186 all-purpose yards as a junior, but he battled a toe injury last year and had 616 yards rushing and 128 yards receiving. With his size and speed combination, and endurance (341 carries as a junior), he has a chance.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice, SMU

Measurements: 6-0½, 204 pounds, 32¾-inch arms, 9½-inch hands

Testing: 4.51 in 40, 41 vertical, no bench press

Projected round: 3rd

Rice is a good-sized prospect with an explosive vertical that allows him to outjump defensive backs and get moving upfield in a hurry after the catch. He moved from the slot to outside as a senior and caught 96 passes for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had nine drops; 21 in four years. He has the size and willingness to block.

Wide receiver Adonicas Sanders, Temple

Measurements: 6-foot, 189 pounds, 32 vertical, 9¼-inch hands

Testing: 4.57 in 40, 32 vertical, 11 bench press

Projected round: 7th or free agent

Transferred from Georgia Tech after earning his business degree. He caught 65 passes for 834 yards and four touchdowns in four seasons. At Temple, he was featured more and caught 37 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns last year. He was noted for his blocking and run-after-the-catch ability.

Wide receiver Ryan Miller, Furman

Measurements: 6-1, 210 pounds, 30½-inch arms, 9⅛-inch hands

Testing: 4.53 in 40, 32 vertical, no bench press

Projected round: 7th or free agent

Miller served as a receiver/tight end and might interest the Packers because of his potential blocking ability. Despite his average speed, he averaged 14.2 yards per catch and caught 16 touchdowns. He caught 72 passes for 762 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

Measurements: 6-1½, 206 pounds, 32½-inch arms, 10-inch hands

Testing: 4.62 in 40, 39 vertical, no bench press

Projected round: 3rd or 4th

Though he lacks top-end speed, Wicks had a terrific junior season, catching 57 passes for 1,203 yards (21.1 average) and nine touchdowns. Virginia changed offensives in ’22 and his numbers fell to 30 for 430 and two touchdowns. Wicks has a tremendous wingspan and showed some run after the catch. But he also had 14 drops his final two seasons.

Quarterback Sean Clifford, Penn State

Measurements: 6-2, 218 pounds, 31½-inch arms, 9⅝-inch hands

Testing: 4.59 in 40, 30½, no bench press

Projected round: 7th or free agent

Clifford, who spent six seasons with Penn State (redshirt and COVID-19 years) holds school records for passing yards, passing touchdowns and completion percentage. He threw for 86 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He will be 25 in July. He has good size and runs well enough to play in the NFL, but he’s not accurate enough as his 31 interceptions show.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Measurements: 6-0½, 204 pounds, 29⅞-inch arms, 9½-inch hands

Testing: 4.91 in 40, 30 vertical, no bench press

Projected round: 7th or free agent

Morgan, who recently turned 24, started all five years he was with the Gophers, completing 62.2% of his passes for 9,453 yards and 65 touchdowns with 32 interceptions. He will be a camp quarterback trying to impress coaches with toughness and pocket-passing ability.