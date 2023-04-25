Green 19 Podcast: Packers finalize deal for Rodgers trade, while preparing for NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly finalized a trade with the New York Jets, sending quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the east coast. General Manager Brian Gutekunst met with media on Monday to discuss the trade, as well as preview the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporter Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to break down the terms of the trade, debate who won the deal and preview the upcoming draft. Could the Packers draft a wide receiver or tight end in the first round for the first time in nearly two decades? Do they stick with defense, and their tendency to favor Georgia Bulldogs? Or do they try to find a diamond in the rough?

