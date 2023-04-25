Join PackersNews for our virtual 2023 pre-NFL draft party on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The 2023 NFL Draft is around the corner.

As the final touches are put on the national stage in Kansas City, Missouri, the Green Bay Packers put a bow on their draft prep for the weekend.

The draft will kick off at 7pm on Thursday night. But first, prepare yourself with everything you need to know before the draft and get all of your questions answered about what the Packers could do, especially now with extra draft capital courtesy of the New York Jets.

PackersNews will host their annual virtual draft party Wednesday evening and we want you to join us. Host Kassidy Hill will be joined by reporters Tom Silverstein, Pete Dougherty and Ryan Wood, to preview the draft, predict what the Green Bay Packers might do, and take questions from fans. Going from 6-7pm on Wednesday night, we can't wait to see you there!

Fans are invited to participate three different ways. Watch on either the PackersNews' Facebook page, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Facebook page or the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel YouTube page. Check below for links to each of those pages.

PackersNews' Facebook page

Link: Click here

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Facebook page

Link: Click here

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel YouTube page

Link: Click here

Catch up on all our draft coverage ahead of time!

Pete Dougherty's position-by-position breakdown:

-Safety

-Edge Rusher

-Tight end

-Receivers

Watch Brian Gutekunst's full pre-draft press conference by clicking here

Listen to the latest episode of the Green 19 podcast by clicking here