Aaron Rodgers blames breakdown in communication with Packers on lack of FaceTime calls

GREEN BAY – To Aaron Rodgers, the breakdown in communication between him and the Green Bay Packers this offseason was nothing more than spotty cell service.

Rodgers was introduced as the New York Jets quarterback Wednesday afternoon in New York, smiling as he held his new No. 8 jersey in Gang Green. The details of his divorce from the Packers are in the past now that he’s been traded, following Brett Favre’s path to the Jets set 15 years ago.

The four-time MVP quarterback asked midway through his introductory news conference about the Packers assertion Rodgers essentially ghosted them this spring. His explanation was a meandering explanation of technology in 2023.

“People who know me, I’m fortunate to live in a beautiful house," he said. "The only downside is I have very limited cell service. So if you want to get ahold of me, I need to see your face. You need to FaceTime me. So the only response to the communication thing is, there’s records on your phone about who called you when, FaceTime. There wasn’t any specific FaceTimes from those numbers that I was looking at.”

General manager Brian Gutekunst last spoke with Rodgers shortly after last season ended with a home loss to the Detroit Lions. His expectation was for more conversations to follow in the weeks to come, but they never occurred. Gutekunst has said multiple times since the NFL owners meetings last month he tried “many times” to reach Rodgers, but he was unsuccessful.

“Obviously, it was a disappointing season,” Gutekunst said at the owners meetings last month in Phoenix. “You come out of the season, you have a lot of conversations not only with Aaron, but with the rest of the team, coaches and everybody. And then as you go through that process, you kind of get an idea of where you’re going to move to as a team, how you’re going to go forward. I think I was really looking forward to the conversations with Aaron to see how he’d fit into that. Those never transpired.

“So there came a time where we kind of had to make some decisions. So we went through his representatives to kind of talk to him about where we were going with our team. At that point, they informed us they would like to be traded to the Jets.”

Rodgers declined to get into further specifics on what happened between him and the Packers this offseason. The focus Wednesday was to introduce himself to a new fan base for the first time in his career.

The quarterback said he is looking forward to another chapter in a new city, one Rodgers felt he had no other option but to pursue.

Silverstein:Drafting Jordan Love 3 years ago was a calculated risk that was the right thing to do

More:Brian Gutekunst must recognize the importance of rebuilding Packers around Jordan Love in this draft

“That’s neither here nor there,” Rodgers said, “because we’re now in this position. Obviously, that’s somehow the direction they wanted to go, as far as the story they couldn’t get ahold of me and were surprised for this to be the case. My point was, if there was a change that wanted to be made, why wasn’t that told to me earlier in the offseason? Obviously, my future was undecided at that time. I didn’t know if I wanted to keep playing.

“I wanted to go into my darkness retreat and sit with it and contemplate, but when I came out it was evident my decisions were to retire or more on to a new team.”