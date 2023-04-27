NFL draft 2023: What to know about the Packers in the first round, start time, players to watch

The first day of the 2023 NFL draft is here and following the Aaron Rodgers trade, the Green Bay Packers have the 13th overall pick Thursday.

Follow here with our reporters as they tweet updates throughout the day.

Here's more about what you should know about the Packers in the draft.

What time does the NFL draft start?

7 p.m.

What TV channel is the NFL draft?

You can watch all seven rounds of the NFL draft on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

When will the Packers pick in the first round of the NFL draft?

With the 13th pick (the Jets and Packers swapped first-round selections), the Packers should make their first selection at approximately 9-9:05 p.m. (Central).

What are the Packers' draft picks in 2023?

No. 13 (1st) - Thursday

No. 42 (2nd) - Friday

No. 45 (2nd) - Friday

No. 78 (3rd) - Friday

No. 116 (4th) - Saturday

No. 149 (5th) - Saturday

No. 207 (6th) - Saturday

No. 232 (7th) - Saturday

No. 235 (7th) - Saturday

No. 242 (7th) - Saturday

No. 256 (7th) - Saturday

What are the mock drafts saying for the Packers at No. 13?

Names to watch are: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State, wide receiver; Dalton Kincaid, Utah, tight end; Paris Johnson, offensive lineman, Ohio State; Myles Murphy, defensive end, Clemson; Quentin Johnston, wide receiver, TCU; Zay Flowers, wide receiver, Boston College; Lukas Van Ness, Iowa, edge rusher

