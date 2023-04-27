Packers draft tracker: Here's a look at Green Bay’s picks in 2023

GREEN BAY − Keep up with the latest Green Bay Packers moves in the 2023 NFL draft, set for Thursday through Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The first round will be held Thursday, with Rounds 2-3 taking place Friday. The final four rounds will wrap up the event Saturday.

The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Round 1, No. 13 overall

Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

QUICK TAKE FROM TOM SILVERSTEIN: "(Packers) need Van Ness because of Rashan Gary injury but also because this guy doesn't have a lot of holes in his game. Van Ness did not start last year, but over the past two years has 13.5 sacks. He's 6-5, 275 pounds, long arms at 34 inches, huge hands at 11 inches, 31-inch vertical, 17 on the bench. He's going to be able to play outside, but he'll also be able to be a nickel rusher in the middle where they can use P. Smith, Clark, Van Ness and Gary. I don't think he's a pass rushing force but he's got a lot of tools you like for an edge guy. Probably will be better in the run than most edges. I still would have taken Broderick Jones, but the Packers are going to need pass rush help this year with Gary coming back from an ACL."

PACKERSNEWS ANALYSIS: The Packers keep their streak of defensive players in the first round going with Lukas Van Ness. He fills an immediate need for the Packers, providing depth in a shallow unit that is going to be without Rashan Gary for the beginning of the season. Van Ness has the skill ability to play off the end of the line, and dropped back as a linebacker. They call him Hercules, due in part to his blonde mane, but helped by his physical prowess. He's still young, leaving college as a redshirt sophomore, and didn't start any games in 2022. But he still finished the season leading the Hawkeyes with 11 tackles for loss (38 total) and 6.5 sacks. He also added two blocked kicks on special teams. Observing Van Ness at the NFL combine, he has the burst that's needed in today's NFL, with the swim move that can make him lethal while learning behind the Packers veterans.

USA TODAY ANALYSIS: "Their streak of resisting a first-round receiver extends to 21 years. But for good reason. Van Ness never started for the Hawkeyes but sure was impactful – totaling 13 sacks and 19 TFLs the past two seasons. The 6-5, 272-pounder with sub-4.6 speed – whether he starts or subs – also fills a need for a defense where LB Rashan Gary is coming off a torn ACL."

