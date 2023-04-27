Who the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings pick in first round of 2023 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers' NFC North Division rivals had a busy 2023 NFL draft, which kicked off Thursday night with the first round.

Here's how the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings picked Thursday:

Chicago Bears move back to pick tackle Darnell Wright

When the season ended, the Chicago Bears owned the No. 1 pick in the draft but they traded the top selection to the Carolina Panthers last month. The Panthers used the pick to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

For their troubles, the Bears received the No. 9 overall and No. 61 overall picks in this years draft along with a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Chicago moved back one spot to No. 10 on Thursday, receiving a fourth-round pick next year from the Philadelphia Eagles, who took Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

With their selection, Chicago chose Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright, who should help provide protection for the Bears franchise quarterback Justin Fields.

Detroit Lions trade down and pick Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs

The Lions also traded down after originally being on the clock at No. 6 overall.

It was a pick sent to the Lions from the Los Angeles Rams as part of the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Detroit. The Rams season took a turn for the worse when both Stafford and All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp missed considerable time with injuries.

The Arizona Cardinals traded for No. 6, taking the first offensive lineman in the draft in Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Detroit moved down to No. 12 and also received Nos. 34 and 168 for Nos. 6 and 81.

When it was time to make a choice, the Lions picked Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs after letting Jamaal Williams leave in free agency for the New Orleans Saints.

They also have the oft-injured D'Andre Swift and recent free agent signing David Montgomery, formerly of the Bears, in the backfield.

The Lions had another selection at No. 18, choosing Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell to try to provide more spark to one the worst statistical defenses in the league.

Campbell is an athletic linebacker who won the Dick Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker, while also being named first-team Associated Press All-American, Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Linebacker of the Year.

More:The Green Bay Packers select Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness with the No. 13 overall pick in the NFL draft

More:Packers draft tracker: Here's a look at Green Bay’s picks in 2023

Minnesota Vikings pick USC receiver Jordan Addison

The last of the NFC North teams to make a pick in the first round of the draft was the Minnesota Vikings, who were up at No. 23 and took USC receiver Jordan Addison.

Justin Jefferson won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award last year for the Vikings and now he'll have Addison to help draw coverage away.

A little undersized at 5-11 and 173 pounds, Addison runs quick and effective routes.