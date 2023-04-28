Green 19 Podcast: Recapping the Packers moves in Day 1 of the NFL draft, predicting Day 2

The Green Bay Packers picked much higher than normal in this year's 2023 NFL draft, but it afforded them a bevy of prospects from which to choose. In the end, they selected Lukas Van Ness, an edge rusher from Iowa. What led to the pick? Was it a smart choice in a post-Aaron Rodgers world? And what might the Packers do now in Day 2? Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood in this episode of the Green 19 Podcast, to break down day 1 and look ahead to what's next.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.