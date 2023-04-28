Here are the Packers' second and third round picks for the 2023 NFL draft

Welcome to Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft.

And the Green Bay Packers, who went with defense again in the first round on Thursday, head into the night with three selections across two rounds.

Here's what you should know ahead of the second and third rounds.

When does the NFL draft start on Friday?

6 p.m.

How can I watch the NFL draft?

The NFL draft airs on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

What are the Packers' draft picks on Friday?

No. 42 (2nd round)

No. 45 (2nd round)

No. 78 (3rd round)

What are the estimated times the Packers will select in the second and third rounds of the NFL draft?

6:52 p.m. Friday - 42nd pick

7:05 p.m. Friday - 45th pick

9:11 p.m. Friday - 78th pick

Who did the Packers select in the first round of the NFL draft?

The Packers used the 13th overall pick on Lukas Van Ness, an edge rusher out of Iowa.

What are the Packers' draft picks in 2023?

Lukas Van Ness (first round, 13th overall)

No. 42 (2nd)

No. 45 (2nd)

No. 78 (3rd)

No. 116 (4th)

No. 149 (5th)

No. 207 (6th)

No. 232 (7th)

No. 235 (7th)

No. 242 (7th)

No. 256 (7th)

More:The Packers didn't select Jaxon Smith Njigba or a wide receiver in the first round and Twitter had plenty to say about that

More:Who the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings pick in first round of 2023 NFL Draft