What to know about Jayden Reed, Michigan State receiver and Green Bay Packers third pick in the 2023 NFL draft

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers traded back twice in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft before selecting Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed with the 50th overall selection.

The Packers originally had the 45th overall pick but traded down first with the Detroit Lions for Nos. 48 and 159, then moved down to No. 50 in exchange for No. 179 from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jayden Reed gives Jordan Love another target

PackersNews.com analysis: After the Packers addressed the need for a tight end earlier in the second round, Reed will give quarterback Jordan Love another option in the passing game following the departure of Allen Lazard to the New York Jets in free agency.

Height, weight, other measurables

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 187 pounds

Hand size: 9⅛ inches

Arm length: 30 1/2 inches

Jayden Reed Michigan State highlights

Freshman All-American in 2018 at Western Michigan

Transferred to Michigan State after freshman season

Second-team all-Big Ten honors at receiver in 2022

Honorable mention all-Big Ten punt returner

Packers' scout Jon Eric Sullivan on Jayden Reed

On Reed: "We think he can do both (slot and outside). We think he can play inside ... we feel like he's versatile enough to do both."

On why Reed can play outside as well: "He's big and he's strong, if you want to simplify it. He's got exceptional strength for a smaller-frame player, and then he can run. He's got good tempo. I mean, the clock showed me, we had 4.3."

Packers' general manager Brian Gutekunst on Jayden Reed

On where Reed fits in the offense: "I do think he’s very good in the slot, then because of his speed (can go outside)."

On Reed's ability to play special teams: "It’s another option for us, which is important, to have multiple guys that can go out there and catch punts."

Jayden Reed on the Packers

Reed met the local media via conference call on Friday night. Here are some highlights.

On being drafted on his birthday: "Best birthday present ever! My girlfriend got me some glasses, I got an Apple Watch. But this is the best present."

On staying in the Midwest: "Just being a kid from Chicago, always watching the Packers and it's a blessing being close to home. My family can come and support."

On being able to play slot and outside: "What I've been good at to be able to do that is just to know what I'm doing. I've found myself learning the playbook pretty fast and, if you do that, you can play fast."

One he's more comfortable with: "Originally I played slot my whole career. I love slot, getting in space, stepping on guys toes and things like that ... then they transitioned me to outside. I'm comfortable with both."

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s take on Jayden Reed

"Utility wideout with the ability to take snaps at multiple receiver positions while offering both kickoff and punt return talent. Reed looks smaller in many of his matchups, but he is rarely deterred by size. He’s too tight-hipped for stop-start routes on the tree, but he operates with good route speed and should improve his ability to separate with additional development and experience on the next level. His ball skills and feel for positioning on deep throws and jump balls are unquestioned. Limiting his focus drops on short and intermediate throws will be critical to becoming a long-term NFL contributor."