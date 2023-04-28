What to know about Luke Musgrave, Oregon State tight end and Green Bay Packers second pick in the 2023 NFL draft

GREEN BAY − With the 42nd overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers selected Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave.

After passing on offense in the first round, the Packers added a pass catcher for new starting quarterback Jordan Love.

Luke Musgrave to help fill void left by Robert Tonyan

PackersNews.com analysis: With the departure of Robert Tonyan to the Chicago Bears in free agency and with Marcedes Lewis still unsigned, the Packers addressed an area of need by selecting Musgrave.

Height, weight, other measurables

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 253 pounds

Hand size: 10⅜ inches

Arm length: 32⅝ inches

Luke Musgrave Oregon State highlights

Nephew of former NFL quarterback Bill Musgrave

Played only two games in 2022 due to a knee injury

Packers' scout Jon Eric Sullivan on Luke Musgrave

On Musgrave: "Excited about what he brings to the table in terms of speed, really to stretch the field. Got a good football background."

On Musgrave possibly being able to play as a rookie and his potential in the long run: "He's strong, he's tough ... he likes to practice, he likes to play, he's got a good football mind ... you start checking the boxes, he's got the things that he needs to have both physically and mentally that are gonna allow him to excel. Again, I think the player that you are going to see in year three, although I think he'll be a good player in year one, I think could be vastly different. I think he's got that kind of growth."

Packers' general manager Brian Gutekunst on Luke Musgrave

On tight ends as blockers: "I think they're both above average blockers ... these guys have the kind of skill set to go out and do that and they're both willing blockers."

Luke Musgrave on the Packers

Musgrave met the local media via conference call Friday. Here are some highlights.

On his knee injury: "Unfortunately when I needed surgery, when we decided I needed surgery for this knee injury, that kind of shut me down for the year. The original thought was if I don't need surgery, I could come back ... but my goal really, I was pushing to get ready for the Senior Bowl."

On having to sit out, ready to play again: "Knee injuries are kind of a part of football ... that was the big reason I went to the Senior Bowl, I wanted to play football again ... but I am so excited to get back on the field in a few weeks ... probably the most excited I've been."

On Jordan Love: "Obviously he's a great player. I haven't seen a lot of him, but have heard great things. It's a winning roster and I can't wait to be a part of the program."

On being a Packers fan: "Packers are a pretty historic team. I've always been a Packers fan, even though my uncle might not have always coached for them, they've always been one of my favorite teams. From the town to the jerseys ... the Packers are a hard-nosed breed of football and I'm excited to join the history of the Packers."

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s take on Luke Musgrave

"Between the abbreviated 2020 season and an injury-shortened 2022 campaign, Musgrave’s snaps have been somewhat limited, but it’s easy to like what he’s put on tape. His route running harkens back to his slalom days with nimble feet and smooth hips helping to generate rhythm and separation in and out of breaks. He needs a little more bulk for combat in the trenches, but he offers what evaluators are looking for in technique, strain and demeanor. Musgrave has starter potential and should gain a coveted slot on draft boards from teams looking to add versatility to their 12 personnel (two tight ends) packages."