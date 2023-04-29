What to know about Grant DuBose, Charlotte receiver and Green Bay Packers seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers concluded their picks in the 2023 NFL draft by taking Grant DuBose, a wide receiver out of Charlotte, with the 256th overall selection.

DuBose is the third receiver the Packers took in the draft and the second one selected Saturday.

Grant DuBose to provide depth at wide receiver

PackersNews.com analysis: If it wasn't clear the Packers needed more wide receivers for new quarterback Jordan Love, it was apparent by the end of the draft Saturday when DuBose became the third receiver taken. DuBose has the size of an NFL wideout but must refine the little things to make an impact.

Height, weight, other measurables

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 201 pounds

Hand size: 9 1/2 inches

Arm length: 31⅞ inches

Grant DuBose Charlotte highlights

Led Charlotte with 63 receptions and nine touchdowns in 2022

Named second-team All-Conference USA

Spent just two years at Charlotte after starting his career at Miles College

Grant DuBose on the Packers

DuBose met the local media via conference call on Saturday. Here are some highlights.

On joining Packers: "Just ready to get in there and work, see the city ... Green Bay's a historical place."

On joining a young offense: "Jordan Love is gonna be taking over the offense ... they drafted a lot of young guys ... it'll be interesting to see how the young group gels and see what we can bring to the NFL."

What NFL players he wants to be like: "As I got to high school and transitioned to receiver, I liked the guys like former Packer Davante Adams. I like to model and take things from his game. I like the bigger guys like AJ Brown, DK (Metcalf)."

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s take on Grant DuBose

"Raw receiving prospect with just two years of major college experience under his belt. DuBose possesses NFL size with an expansive catch radius. He’s talented at winning fade routes and jump balls, but he struggles to win in the early stages of the route against press and tight man coverage. DuBose is still in the learning stages but already displays some route talent. A lack of separation quickness could make his battle for a roster spot more challenging."