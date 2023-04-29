Packers pick defensive lineman Colby Wooden, quarterback Sean Clifford in first two Day 3 picks in the 2023 NFL draft

GREEN BAY − Colby Wooden was hard not to notice in the middle of Auburn's defensive line last season. He wore the number 25 on his back, a number more befitting a running back, not a 285-pound defensive tackle.

What attracted the Green Bay Packers to Wooden is he moved a little like a running back, too. Wooden's burst along the interior defensive line led to 14 sacks the past three seasons. He showed his pass rush is ready for the NFL last season, finishing his senior year with six sacks along with 11.5 tackles for loss.

The Packers opened their long, final day of the NFL draft Saturday − a day they entered with nine draft picks − taking Wooden with the 116th overall selection. They hope Wooden brings depth to a defensive line that lost veterans Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry in free agency this spring.

At 6-foot-4, Wooden weighed 273 pounds at the NFL scouting combine. He said Saturday his weight is currently 283 pounds. He expects to add more with the Packers projecting him as an NFL defensive tackle.

"I'm going to have to bulk up a little bit more to play on the inside and be better against the run," Wooden said.

Patrick Moore, the Packers assistant director of college scouting, said there are no reservations on whether he's big enough for the NFL trenches.

Wooden said he wants to work on his pad level in the NFL, part of sharpening his toolbox as an interior lineman. The technique is teachable. What's not is Wooden's explosiveness. Wooden ran a 4.79 in the 40 at the NFL scouting combine, which included a 1.68 split in the first 10 yards, gives him intriguing upside.

"He's an inside, pass-rush threat for sure," Moore said.

Fifth round, pick No. 149: Sean Clifford, quarterback, Penn State

Brian Gutekunst made clear entering this NFL draft he wanted more quarterbacks. It didn't take him long on the draft's third and final day to get one.

The Green Bay Packers selected Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford with the 149th overall pick in the fifth round. As a fifth-year senior last season, Clifford completed 226 of 351 passes for 2,822 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Clifford capped his four-year career as a starter as Rose Bowl Offensive MVP last season, completing 16-of-21 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Utah.

Clifford, who had a pre-draft visit with the Packers, will give the Packers a backup option along with Danny Etling, the only other quarterback on the Packers roster behind Jordan Love. He was the 11th quarterback selected in this draft, tied with the 1995 draft for most ever. The run on quarterbacks might have prompted Gutekunst to use his fifth-round pick. Many projected him to be an undrafted free agent entering this weekend.

At 6-foot-2, 211 pounds, Clifford ran a 4.57 40 before the draft. His arm was not rated highly, but Clifford’s mobility and intangibles were coveted. He was a finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award last season.

