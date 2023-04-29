What to know about Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia wide receiver and Green Bay Packers fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers added another weapon for new starting quarterback Jordan Love with the 159th overall selection in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft by adding Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks on Satuday.

Wicks is the second receiver chosen by the Packers after taking Michigan State's Jayden Reed in the second round on Friday.

Dontayvion Wicks to potentially fill Allen Lazard-type role

PackersNews.com analysis: Wicks is an athletically gifted wide receiver out of Virginia who needs to shore up the fundamentals such as route running and limiting drops. He could become the type of dependable target Allen Lazard was before signing with the New York Jets in free agency this offseason.

Height, weight, other measurables

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 206 pounds

Hand size: 10 inches

Arm length: 32⅜ inches

Dontayvion Wicks Virginia highlights

Broke former NFL receiver Herman Moore's single-season school record with 1,203 receiving yards in 2021

Caught 30 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns in eight starts in 2022

Dontayvion Wicks on the Packers

Wicks met the local media via conference call on Saturday. Here are some highlights.

On his hunch he'd be taken by the Packers: "I had a feeling it was gonna be Green Bay because I had great conversations with (receivers) Coach (Jason) Vrable and Coach (Matt) LaFleur. So great news and I'm ready to get to work."

On downtick in numbers in 2022: "It was just a new adjustment. You know having Coach (Bronco) Mendenhall for three years, I got comfortable with that system. Coach (Tony) Elliot coming in, getting used to everything new. But I started to get comfortable and then, as I got comfortable, the injury happened and then, you know, the season got canceled (after a tragic shooting killed three teammates)."

On honoring teammates who passed: "It means a lot. Knowing that they wanted to be in this position I'm in, so doing this for them, knowing that was their biggest goal, being able to be in this position, I thank God. I know they're watching over me every day."

On seeing Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs succeed as rookies in Green Bay: "Watching them last year do their thing, it was good. And being able to visit Green Bay and be around the organization, I see that they help players become better versions of themselves. And so being able to be around them ... having some young competition to go against every day is gonna make us all better."

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s take on Dontayvion Wicks

"Wicks proved in 2021 that he has a set of skills to threaten defenses with big-play potential, but he’s coming off a disappointing 2022 season. Focus drops have been an issue for him over the last two seasons, but they seemed to impact his overall confidence in 2022. He lacks attention to detail as a route runner but it is worth noting that he finds ways to separate with instincts and pure athleticism. Wicks has talent to cultivate, but gaining the confidence of a GM, head coach or quarterback must start with catching the football more consistently."