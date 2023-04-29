What to know about Colby Wooden, Auburn defensive lineman and Green Bay Packers fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers returned to addressing the defensive side of things to begin the third day of the 2023 NFL draft by selecting Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden with the No. 116th overall selection on Saturday.

It was the first defender Packers had chosen since the first round Thursday after picking three straight pass catchers on the second day.

Colby Wooden a potential Dean Lowry

PackersNews.com analysis: Dean Lowry left in free agency for the Minnesota Vikings so the Packers had a need along the defensive line, which gives Wooden an opportunity to find playing time right away after being taken in the fourth round.

Height, weight, other measurables

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 273 pounds

Hand size: 10⅜ inches

Arm length: 33 3/4 inches

Colby Wooden Auburn highlights

Started all 12 games in 2022

11.5 tackles for loss

Six sacks

Led Auburn with three forced fumbles

Colby Wooden on the Packers

Wooden met the local media via conference call Saturday. Here are some highlights.

On being drafted by the Packers: "Today just been, this been crazy. I'm blessed, I'm blessed and honored to go to such a historic franchise. I was sitting around today and it was just like a calmness. I knew I was gonna go, just didn't know when."

On biggest transition to Green Bay: "First of all, being a southern boy, going up top, getting adjusted to the coldness, that's gonna be the biggest thing I feel like. Other than that, a whole lot of things to work on. Now's when the grind begins."

On how he grew in his final year at Auburn: "I feel like I grew more in my fundamentals. Just being able to take on blocks, take on and defeat them rather than run around them, quick swim. So just my fundamental aspect."

Packers' scout Pat Moore on Colby Wooden

On where Wooden will play: "We're gonna play him at defensive tackle. He's a defensive tackle, big end type. Big, powerful ... he can definitely play (tackle). He's got the frame to carry what he needs to play D-tackle."

On Wooden's athleticism: "We need to get faster as a defense, as an offense, 'cause the NFL is getting faster, and he's got that burst."

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s take on Colby Wooden

"Defensive line prospect whose steady weight gain and frame development have allowed him to see the game at a variety of alignments. Wooden is at his most disruptive when attacking from the interior. He has a quick first step to attack gaps and threaten the pocket, but he’s unable to sit down and drop a deep anchor against bullies in the run game. Wooden’s activity level and hand skill are the keys to his current and future success − they allow him to keep pressure on blockers from snap to whistle. High football character and scheme versatility work in Wooden's favor, but he will need to find the right team fit."