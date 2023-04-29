What to know about Sean Clifford, Penn State quarterback and Green Bay Packers fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft

GREEN BAY − With the 149th overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft's fifth round Saturday, the Green Bay Packers picked Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford.

The quarterback depth chart was bare following the Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets this week so Jordan Love now has a backup beyond Danny Etling.

Sean Clifford likely to be primary backup for Jordan Love

PackersNews.com analysis: It's always a good idea to have a young quarterback on the roster to develop so Clifford's role will be to learn the offense and back up the new QB1 in Love.

Height, weight, other measurables

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 211 pounds

Sean Clifford Penn State highlights

Threw for 24 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions in 2022

Rose Bowl Offensive MVP

Owns multiple Penn State career records, including passing yards (10,661) and yards of total offense (11,734).

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s take on Sean Clifford

"Mobile four-year starter with desired NFL intangibles and leadership, but a lack of passing talent. Clifford will have his moments, but he doesn’t consistently deliver the ball with accuracy and timing. His arm strength falls below the mark."