What to know about Anders Carlson, Auburn kicker and Green Bay Packers sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers made the second if their two picks in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft on Saturday by choosing Auburn kicker Anders Carlson with the 207th overall selection.

With Carlson coming aboard, it likely spells the end to longtime kicker Mason Crosby's time with the Packers.

Anders Carlson likely to replace Mason Crosby

PackersNews.com analysis: NFL teams don't draft kickers very often, so when they do it's almost a lock they will get the starting job. Safe to say you can pencil Carlson into the job of putting football's through uprights at Lambeau Field, and away games, for the foreseeable future.

Height, weight, other measurables

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 218 pounds

Hand size: 9 1/2 inches

Arm length: 31⅝ inches

Anders Carlson Auburn highlights

Produced touchbacks on 58.3% of his kickoffs in his career

Three-time Academic All-American

He made 12-of-17 field-goal attempts (70.6%) and all 22 extra-point tries in 2022

Anders Carlson on the Packers

Carlson met the local media via conference call on Saturday. Here are some highlights.

On replacing Mason Crosby: "For me, I obviously want to acknowledge the legacy he created and the legend he is there. But for me, I just want to focus on the things I'm doing, putting my best foot forward every day."

On kicking in the cold: "You can't not think about the cold. That is an awesome new element for me. Growing up in Colorado, I'm used to it ... grew up kicking in the snow. I'm excited to get back to it, the challenge, the different things it provides."

On coming back from ACL tear: "I don't think I produced what I wanted to with the brace (in 2022), and just situationally, (they limited me)."

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s take on Anders Carlson

"Carlson has made kicks in big moments and appeared to be tracking in a good direction back in 2020. However, he has struggled to establish consistency on mid-range kicks and has been poor on kicks from 50 yards and beyond. He’s had too many kicks blocked during his career and doesn’t sport a booming leg on kickoffs."