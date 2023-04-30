Green 19 Podcast: Recapping the entire 2023 NFL draft, as the Packers pick up 13 new faces

The Green Bay Packers pulled in a haul during the 2023 NFL draft, picking up 13 new draft picks. Filling up on pass catching weapons and the defensive front seven, Brian Gutekunst and company made an effort to surround Jordan Love with talent. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to break down all three days of the draft, what the Packers did well, where the questions are and more.

