Green Bay Packers sign new starting quarterback Jordan Love to one-year contract extension

GREEN BAY – Pushed against Tuesday’s deadline for exercising quarterback Jordan Love’s fifth-year option, the Green Bay Packers instead decided to extend their former first-round draft pick with a one-year contract.

The one-year deal pays Love up to $22.5 million in 2024, a source confirmed to PackersNews. It includes $13.5 million fully guaranteed and replaces Love’s existing rookie contract. The fifth-year option would have paid Love a $20 million salary in 2024.

Love now has a two-year window to show his potential as the Packers starting quarterback. General manager Brian Gutekunst decided last week to move on when he traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. He spent last weekend’s NFL draft surrounding Love with new targets, including second-round tight end Luke Musgrave, second-round receiver Jayden Reed and third-round tight end Tucker Kraft.

That trio will join second-year receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to form the core of the Packers passing game.

Love has played sparingly in the three seasons since the Packers traded up four spots in the 2020 first round to draft him 26th overall. His lone NFL start came during the 2021 season. Love completed 19-of-34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 13-7 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Later that season, he completed 10-of-17 passes for 134 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the finale at the Detroit Lions.

Love looked much improved last season. In his most extensive action, he completed 6-of-9 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown in the fourth quarter of a loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. On the season, Love completed 14-of-21 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and a 112.2 passer rating.

In his first year as starter, Love needs to show he can withstand the weekly rigors of being an NFL quarterback. Even with his improved timing and accuracy last season, Love was not blitzed near as much as his start against the Chiefs. Opposing defenses will make him the focal point of their game plans now, a test Gutekunst said Love is ready to meet.

“We’re excited about him,” Gutekunst said at the NFL scouting combine in February. “I think I’ve expressed to a lot of people that he needs to play. That’s the next step in his progression. He needs to play. Jordan’s done a great job working hard, so he’s doing everything we’re asking.”

Gutekunst would not say what the plan was for Love’s future contract after the draft, but acknowledged something would be done by Tuesday’s deadline.

“It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played,” Gutekunst said, “but at the same time we’re moving forward with him. So we’ll figure that out by Tuesday.”

Reporter Tom Silverstein contributed to this report.