Report: The Packers are restructuring safety Darnell Savage's contract to create cap space

GREEN BAY – Jordan Love’s one-year extension is not the only bit of salary cap work the Green Bay Packers executed Tuesday.

The Packers cleared $5.464 million in 2023 cap space by restructuring safety Darnell Savage’s contract, according to ESPN. It is unclear how the Packers restructured Savage’s contract to clear the space. Savage is playing this season under the fifth-year option exercised after being a 2019 first-round draft pick, a deal that pays him $7.9 million guaranteed.

The restructure puts the Packers roughly $17 million under the salary cap, not factoring in any potential cap relief from Love’s extension. The Packers will need roughly $9 million to sign their swath of 13 rookies from last week’s NFL draft.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said last week he was still looking at places to create more cap space. Among other things, the Packers still need to sign a veteran quarterback to complete their offseason depth chart at the position. Gutekunst also did not rule out the possibility of reuniting with veteran safety Adrian Amos after the Packers appeared to not draft a starting safety.

“We’re not going to close the door on that. Obviously, Adrian has done such a nice job for us over the last four years, and we’ve been in communication with him along the way. So we’ll see where that goes. … Adrian, obviously he’s played at a high level for a long time, played at a high level for us last year. So we wouldn’t close the door on that yet.”