New York Jets signing Randall Cobb to one-year deal, report says, reuniting him with Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY – Aaron Rodgers didn’t have to wait long to be reunited with his favorite receiver.

The New York Jets are signing longtime Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb to a one-year contract, according to ESPN. Cobb had 34 catches for 417 yards and one touchdown in 13 games with the Packers last season.

It was apparent the Packers were not re-signing Cobb after general manager Brian Gutekunst underwent a youth movement on offense this offseason, including drafting three receivers and two tight ends during last week’s NFL draft. A former second-round pick, Cobb initially was not re-signed as a free agent during the 2019 offseason, only to be brought back through a trade upon Rodgers’ request in 2021. Gutekunst made clear at the time he would not have traded for Cobb if not for Rodgers’ demand.

More:Wide receiver Allen Lazard to leave Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets, report says

The Jets are willing to provide the same appeasement for a receiver who will turn 33 years old this season. Rodgers and Cobb walked off the field together after the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions in last season's finale, which was potentially their final game as teammates. Now they'll share the field in New York.