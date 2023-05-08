Packers release long snapper Jack Coco, sign draftee Grant DuBose and three undrafted free agents

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers released last season's long snapper, signed their ninth player from last month's NFL draft and added three undrafted rookies who earned spots after tryouts at last weekend's rookie minicamp.

One of the undrafted signees was long snapper Broughton Hatcher, which prompted the release of Jack Coco who snapped in all 17 games for the Packers last season.

Hatcher joins veteran free agent Matt Orzech, who was signed in March, as the roster's two long snappers. Coco was signed by the Packers following rookie minicamp in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. He won the starting job over incumbent Steve Wirtel, in what had become a carousal of long snappers for the Packers.

Grant DuBose, the last of the Packers' seventh-round picks, was signed to his rookie contract, making him the ninth player of the 13-player rookie class to sign. The Packers have not yet signed first-rounder Lukas Van Ness, second-rounders Luke Musgrave and Jayden Reed, and third-rounder Tucker Kraft.

DuBose, the 256th overall pick, is out of Charlotte. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound receiver led Charlotte with 63 catches and nine touchdowns in 2022. While he was present for Saturday's practice, as part of the Packers rookie minicamp, DuBose didn't participate in practice either Friday or Saturday. DuBose called it a precautionary measure from the training staff and, "they just wanted to make sure everything is fine before everything starts to ramp up for us going into the season."

"It's been great, getting in here with all the rookies and going out there and seeing Green Bay," DuBose said Saturday. "It's my first time in Wisconsin. But being around the facility and being around the guys, I'm enjoying it."

DuBose said second-year wide receiver Christian Watson and new starting quarterback Jordan Love both reached out shortly after he was drafted.

The three undrafted free agents who signed − Hatcher, cornerback William Hooper and defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie − all were invited to rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. There were 14 players total invited to try out.

Hatcher (6-4, 242), played in 35 games for Old Dominion over four seasons, handling snaps for punts, extra points and field goals. He will wear No. 43 for the Packers.

Hooper (5-10, 180) out of Northwestern State finished with a team-best 12 passes defensed in 2022. During his college career, Hooper accumulated 100 tackles (65 solo), 21 passes defensed, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two blocked kicks. He will wear No. 27 for the Packers.

Antonio Moultrie (6-4, 275) played a full four seasons at Alabama-Birmingham, before finishing his final year of eligibility with Miami. Moultrie played in 47 games and recorded 124 tackles (72 solo), 12.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He will wear No. 64 for the Packers.