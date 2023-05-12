Packers sign safety Jonathan Owens, the former Houston Texans starter and husband of Simone Biles

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers added some strength to the secondary and star power to their fan base with the signing of safety Jonathan Owens.

The former Houston Texans starting safety signed with the Packers on Friday. Outside of the NFL world, Owens is most notably known as being the husband of acclaimed Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Owens entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signed by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. After a one-year stint, mostly spent on injured reserve, Owens was waived and then added to the Texans practice squad. After being elevated for a handful of games through 2019 and 2020, he started two games, playing in seven in 2021. By the 2022 season, Owens had become a full-time starter for the Texans. Last season, he finished with 125 tackles, a sack and four passes defended. He signed with the Packers as a free agent.

The former Missouri Western player brings a veteran presence the Packers have lacked after not re-signing starter Adrian Amos. General manager Brian Gutekunst as recently as the NFL draft said the team is still considering signing Amos.

The Packers picked up safety Darnell Savage's fifth-year option, locking him into the backfield roster for at least another year. Savage was benched for a period last season, before earning his starting spot back.

The team also returns Rudy Ford and Dallin Leavitt, as well as drafting Iowa State's Anthony Johnson Jr. last month. But the draft class wasn't deep at safety, something Gutekunst said they knew they'd have to deal with in the offseason.

"We signed some guys before the draft," Gutekunst said following the draft, "some veteran guys; brought back Rudy and things, and Dallin, and Tarvarius (Moore). So I think we did some things, kind of knowing this class wasn't maybe as deep as some. There were some guys out there that we really, really liked. And we were really, really excited about what we're able to get to the end of the day.

"We're going to be signing some rookie minicamp guys and then start looking at what's out there on the veteran open market and continue to move forward and if we can make our team better, we're gonna do that."

The signing caps a whirlwind week for Owens, who married Biles last Saturday. According to their social media, the duo just returned from their honeymoon, making Green Bay their first stop as a newly married couple. Biles, a Texas native, first met Owens when he played for the Texans. She is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and seven-time Olympic medalist overall, which is tied with Shannon Miller for the most ever by an American gymnast. She is also a 19-time World Championship gold medalist and the most decorated gymnast of all time in that venue.

