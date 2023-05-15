Green 19 Podcast: Recapping rookie minicamp, 2023 schedule, Love's first press conference

The Green Bay Packers recently wrapped up their rookie minicamp, with their record breaking rookie class and quarterback Jordan Love held his first press conference as the starting quarterback. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporter Ryan Wood to recap who stood out and what they noticed most from rookie minicamp. From Lukas Van Ness and Jaydon Reed, the two tight ends and International players, they take a look at the biggest names. Then they share what stood out from Love's first press conference. They also discuss what the recent addition of Jonathan Owens does for the defense, and the star power his wife Simone Biles, brings to Green Bay. Finally, they'll walk through the recently released 2023 Packers schedule to analyze how it might hurt or benefit Jordan Love's maturation and the Packers playoff chances.

