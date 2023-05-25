Packers return man Keisean Nixon is not a fan of the NFL's new fair catch rule on kickoff returns

GREEN BAY − In Keisean Nixon’s mind, the NFL’s newest rule on fair catches for kickoffs doesn’t really apply to him.

“I think it's irrelevant to me,” said the Green Bay Packers return man who is averse to calling for a fair catch. “I know who I am as a player and who I am as a person. I don’t know what a fair catch is.”

The league announced Tuesday that any fair catch on a kickoff called for behind the 25-yard line, would place the ball at the receiving team’s 25-yard line. It’s the same practice in place for kickoff touchbacks, and has been the standard for fair catches in the college game for some time. The rule change will be on a one-year trial basis.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was careful to skirt around his personal feelings on the rule, instead pointing to the NFL’s reasoning.

“I think time will tell,” he said. “I know it’s been part of the college game, always looking for ways to make our players more safe.

“Apparently the injury data suggest this was a necessity. I don’t really want to get into my personal thoughts on the rule, but we’ll adjust.”

Nixon though, the Packers All-Pro returner, was more candid.

“The way I know our coaches are in the building, we're not worried about a rule change,” he said. “That’s why we voted against it, it’s irrelevant.”

Nixon, who started only nine games for the Packers as kick and punt returner, returned 35 kickoffs and 11 punts without once calling for a fair catch.

By season’s end, even with fewer games than others in the league, Nixon led the NFL in every major kickoff-return category, including total attempts, total yards and longest return. He was second in average per return (for those with 20-plus returns).

So fair catching the ball is not on his radar heading into the new season. At this point, he’s just hoping teams don’t purposely kick away from him.

“They gotta give me the ball,” he said. “Kick it to me.”

Nixon first came to the Packers last offseason on a one-year free agent contract. The former Las Vegas Raiders player signed another one-year deal with Green Bay this offseason and said he hopes it’s a launchpad to more.

“I didn’t really want to go nowhere but I understand the business side of it,” he said. “We made it work where I’m here for this year. After that, I want to be here for a long time, so we’re gonna make it work.”

Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia helped bring him to Green Bay after coaching Nixon in Las Vegas.

“I think it’s great for him,” Bisaccia said about Nixon re-signing with the Packers. “It’s nice. He’s got a family, he’s got two little ones and we all know about his mom that was battling, going through cancer, and so for a kid to come as a free agent, it's just a testament to hard work and intestinal fortitude.

“His mindset about being your best, regardless of circumstance and when the opportunity was given to him, obviously how he responded. So we're excited for what he's going to do going forward.”

Part of being excited and making it work means surrounding Nixon with those he found success with last season. One example of that is safety and special teams starter Rudy Ford, who also re-signed with the Packers this spring.

Said Nixon: “I told Rich when I signed, I wanted our whole punt-return group back, and that’s what they did. They love their guys here and they did what they’re supposed to do, upstairs with (general manager Brian Gutekunst) and them. They see what happened at the end of the year, how the special teams looks now.”