David Bakhtiari doubles down on Packers being in a 'rebuild,' but ready to help Jordan Love's progression

GREEN BAY – David Bakhtiari will miss the golf cart, not just his quarterback. The golf cart represented the good times in his career, when Bakhtiari and Aaron Rodgers would ride to practice, away from practice, around practice. They rolled up on the Ray Nitschke Field sidelines like two guys who owned the joint, because they did.

An All-Pro left tackle and future Hall of Fame quarterback. Tale as old as NFL time.

Bakhtiari isn’t riding the golf cart to practice anymore as he starts his 11th season in the league. Not only because there is no future Hall of Fame quarterback to ride with, but also no golf cart. Rodgers, Bakhtiari jokes, received the miniature ride in his “divorce papers” after the Green Bay Packers traded him to the New York Jets this spring. Bakhtiari is driving his 1997 Wrangler to practice these days, a two-door sport with a stick shift.

It doesn’t carry the same pizzazz.

“That golf cart,” Bakhtiari said, “has got some fun stories on it.”

It was on the golf cart last season when Rodgers and Bakhtiari started discussing Jordan Love’s progression. There was nothing unusual about the conversation. The two veterans often mused over which young players were emerging, who looked good in a practice, no matter their position. Love was looking good in practice, taking first-team reps while Rodgers nursed a broken thumb on his throwing hand, and it was notable.

Bakhtiari didn’t give much thought during the season what that might mean, but it became clear this spring. No more golf cart.

‘It’s disrespectful to say you’re not rebuilding off a Hall of Fame quarterback’

As he drives his Jeep to practice now, Bakhtiari is in an entirely new role in the only franchise he’s ever known. He’s the longest-tenured player on the Packers roster, the elder statesman of the locker room. The former fourth-round draft pick who once stood in the shadows of a veteran offensive line even as a promising left tackle knows his words carry more weight than ever before.

So when Bakhtiari declared the Packers are entering a rebuild in 2023, a term nobody else in the locker room dare use, that too was notable. Bakhtiari first suggested the rebuild this spring on a podcast hosted by NFL free agents Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, and doubled down on the idea after Wednesday’s second open session of organized team activities.

“I know everyone would love to take the words that I said,” Bakhtiari said, “but to me, flat out how I look at it, it’s disrespectful to say you’re not rebuilding off a Hall of Fame quarterback. It was disrespectful to say you weren’t rebuilding off of Brett Favre when we moved to Aaron. No one knew who Aaron was or what he was going to be. So I’m not going to sit here and pull back those words because that is, when you look at how it’s been built and how we were chasing after it and how the cap, there’s a bunch of situations that we can definitely allude to it.

“We have a young team, but now with that people go to the word rebuild on an extreme level where you look at what it is. The beauty is, I have no (expletive) clue. And that’s the beauty of it. That’s what football is. We’re all batting a thousand on the first game of the year, and we’ll figure it out.”

Bakhtiari sounded somewhat like Rodgers, who once suggested his future was a beautiful mystery. There’s an acceptance that comes with age. He doesn’t know what will be in store for these 2023 Packers as they transition to Love, though Bakhtiari noted how the Seattle Seahawks made the playoffs a year ago in their first season after Russell Wilson. For him, it’s enough to have more security on what his place will be on the field.

For the first time since tearing an anterior cruciate ligament late in the 2020 season, Bakhtiari is in the midst of an offseason without surgery. He had three on his reconstructed knee, and a fourth because of an emergency appendectomy late last year, within a 20-month period. Bakhtiari’s knee is now stable, a primary reason why the Packers wanted to retain their franchise left tackle for this rebuild. He did not take team reps Wednesday, not a surprise for a veteran with more than a decade of experience in the league, but was able to go through individual drills without any limitations.

A year ago, Bakhtiari didn’t return to the practice field until midway through training camp.

‘I always try not to be a stale dude’

His presence on the blindside should be a major benefit for a young quarterback. Bakhtiari might not have the years of familiarity with Love that he built with Rodgers, but his experience in an otherwise young offense could rival his pass protection in value. Among his new jobs, Bakhtiari will be a curator for Love’s first season as a starter.

“He’s been good,” Bakhtiari said. “It’s kind of nice seeing him be his own man. Not that he ever wasn’t, but there’s obviously, you know the role you are, being the backup. So now he knows it, he’s – until told otherwise – he’s going to be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers when we go out there. My biggest thing to him is, ‘Be you. I don’t need you to be anything different than what you were. You don’t need to be Aaron. So whatever’s comfortable for you, let’s do that.’

“We’ve been doing things here, since I’ve been here, one way for a long time. And whatever he wants to take that he liked from me, great. Whatever he wants to take and make different, great. Guys play the best when they’re themselves, and they’re their authentic, true self. That’s what I’ve taken within my own game, and that’s what I’ll preach to Jordan.”

Bakhtiari will need to preach more this season than he’s done in the past. It’s odd thinking of the offensive lineman known for chugging beers in front of a capacity arena as the old guy. Bakhtiari still brings plenty of youthful energy, bouncing at his locker while answering questions, interrupting his answers to say hello as teammates walk past. There is no denying it, however. He has the wealth of institutional knowledge, and the scars of his left knee, to prove his years.

He also has the audacity younger teammates lack, the one player willing to say a team moving from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love is rebuilding. It might not be where Bakhtiari envisioned his career as he starts his second decade in the NFL, but his smile Wednesday had a purpose. Bakhtiari is glad to be along for the ride.

Even if it won’t be on a golf cart.

“I always try not to be a stale dude,” Bakhtiari said. “I always be a ball of energy when I come into work, and just whatever the team really needs for me to be. If they want me to yell and scream at them, I’ll yell and scream. If they want me to shut the (expletive) up, I’m going to shut the (expletive) up. I just want to win. I’ve been around the block enough times, and I want to win.

“That’s kind of the simple way to put it, and I know in order for us to win, we’ve got young guys who need to know how to play football. But I know there’s also a benefit to having young guys.”