Recapping the first two weeks of OTA's, how Jordan Love, receivers and rookies have looked
Kassidy Hill
Packers News
The Green Bay Packers have finished two weeks of OTA voluntary workouts, with most of the young team in attendance. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporter Ryan Wood to recap the open practices, break down how quarterback Jordan Love has looked, who of the rookies have flashed and more.
