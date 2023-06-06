Jordan Love, Romeo Doubs strengthen their connection, other takeaways from final week of Packers OTAs

GREEN BAY − With wind whipping off the nearby bay to make things interesting, the Green Bay Packers took back to the field Tuesday during the last week of organized team activities. It was a day for progress, if not results, but that’s all coach Matt LaFleur asked for from quarterback Jordan Love and the offense.

“I’m less concerned with the end result right now,” LaFleur said of Love’s progress. “I do believe that if the process is correct, he is going to be more consistent. So within that is, it's just the the footwork, the clean mechanics, keeping a base in the pocket, being able to throw at any point in time. And I think just the rhythm and the timing, that's something that we've really stressed. I think he's done a good job, in particular this week, of making some really significant strides.”

As has become the case during OTAs, Love found a match with Romeo Doubs. Love completed 14 of 21 passes over the course of every team drill, and the two connected on 5 of 7 of those throws, including one for a touchdown.

The touchdown, coming during a red zone drill, saw Love drop back in an empty backfield and loft a rainbow pass to the back corner of the end zone in double coverage. Doubs was ready, jumping the gap and twisting his body away from both corners as he fell to the ground with the catch. Running back Aaron Jones sprinted to Doubs to celebrate the 9-yard touchdown and what would stand as the best play of the day.

“The rapport that those two guys have shown throughout eight practices now has been pretty solid,” LaFleur said of Love and Doubs.

In addition to the touchdown, there were several moments that illustrated their chemistry, none more so than during the second red zone drill. From the 16-yard line with an empty set, Love immediately had pressure off the right edge. As the defender dove for the quarterback’s feet, Love danced backward quick enough to escape the would-be sack and delivered the ball to his right side as he was shuffling. Doubs, with a corner draped on his back, went low and scooped the ball for an 8-yard gain.

It was indicative of everything the two have worked on through the past year, with Doubs becoming a safety blanket for his quarterback.

“When in doubt, you know you can throw it out there and he's gonna make a play,” Love said of Doubs. “He's done a great job of going to get the ball wherever it's at, has made some really tough catches. And it kind of just builds everybody's confidence, builds my confidence in him, just being able to throw the ball out there, and know he's gonna make a play."

Twice, though, Love’s attempt to find Doubs was foiled by rookie Carrington Valentine. From the 10-yard line, Love sent a quick slant to Doubs, but with Valentine firing in quickly on Doubs left side, the receiver turned his head to assess the space before making the catch. The very next play, Valentine made his presence felt again. The offense tried the same play, but 3 yards deeper, putting Doubs in front of the pylon. Valentine adjusted as well, and was there to knock the ball away from the typically sure-handed Doubs.

“CV has done an unbelievable job,” LaFleur said of the rookie corner. “You can really see the body movement skills that he possesses. And he's been working hard and I think there's been some great lessons along the way, but he's a guy that he certainly has the talent and it's just going to be on him to put it all together.”

Love ended his day on a sour note, violating coach Tom Clements' no-no’s for a quarterback: throwing late, across his body. La’Darius Hamilton flushed out Love, sending the passer to his right. He spotted Christian Watson in the middle of the field, at the edge of the end zone, and uncorked the pass. Tarvarius Moore, a free agent safety acquired this offseason after time with the San Francisco 49ers, was waiting. The veteran waited 2 yards off Watson’s left hip, and as soon as Love let the ball fly, Moore jumped the pass for the interception.

“That’s a mortal sin, late and over the middle, and that’s exactly what I did,” Love joked. “This is the time to kind of push those boundaries and just try things and kind of just see and learn. So great play by (Moore), good to go back, watch it on film and see when I could maybe get the ball out sooner. I think I had an option right there on the sideline, so learning situation.”

Rookie quarterback Sean Clifford leads a banner 2-minute drill

When he comes back for training camp and gets to run the 2-minute drill in a padded practice or a preseason game, Packers rookie quarterback Sean Clifford will want to replicate the drive he led in OTAs on Tuesday.

Clifford ultimately will be judged on his overall performance in practices and games, but there is no quicker way to impress a coach or scout than to put the ball in the end zone.

In a 2-minute drill, Clifford, the fifth-round draft pick from Penn State, led an 11-play, 70-yard drive in which he completed 9 of 11 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but the 6-foot-2, 218-pound Clifford doesn’t have a rocket arm or great scrambling ability, so this probably was a slice of what his game will be like when the team puts on pads in August.

Clifford gets rid of the ball early, both a sign he can read a defense quickly and he knows he can’t make throws stronger-armed quarterbacks can. He seemed to know exactly where he needed to put the ball despite his receiver just getting into his break.

“He did a nice job, just getting completions and taking a few chances and made some throws,” LaFleur said. “He’s an NFL draft pick, so he’s definitely a talented player.”

Clifford’s drive started with a couple of swing passes to rookie running back Lew Nichols and a short throw over the middle to Doubs. But on first-and-10 from the 50, he laid a perfect ball into the hands of receiver Jeff Cotton on a deep corner route for a 25-yard gain.

Following a 5-yard penalty, he got another first down and then, on second-and-10 from the 15, sailed a ball to the sideline that cornerback Tyrell Ford was sure he would intercept. But the ball was placed just over Ford’s fingertips and landed in the hands of receiver Malik Heath for a 7-yard gain.

After missing a fade into the end zone on third-and-3, he hit a well-covered Cotton in the back corner of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown with seconds left on the clock.

Tariq Carpenter constructing a new spot on defense

Second-year player Tariq Carpenter has been moved closer to the ball on defense.

Drafted last year as a safety out of Georgia Tech, Carpenter spent his rookie season primarily contributing on special teams. Before the 2022 NFL draft, however, Carpenter told reporters that he felt he could be used more efficiently in the league as a linebacker. And when selected by the Packers last April, Carpenter saw his position as flexible and yet undecided.

“(Defensive coordinator Joe Barry) sees me as a guy who can play multiple positions,” Carpenter said at the time. “(But) that is not up to me, honestly. I’m gonna go in there and do anything I can. I know the main thing for me going in is gonna be special teams … just gonna be a sponge while I’m there and just give it all I got.”

Now, with OTAs providing a window for experimentation, Barry has officially moved the 6-3, 230-pound Carpenter to the linebacker corps. He’ll be there for the foreseeable future.

“(He’s) been there predominantly the entire offseason,” LaFleur said. "Just a move we felt like could be in the best interest of him and he could be a piece, because we've all seen his value on teams and just the impact that he can make, and so it's just another way to try to see where he best fits.”

Attendance notes and observations

Every starter was accounted for, except corners Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas. The duo has not been present at any OTAs open to the media thus far. In their place, Shemar Jean-Charles and Corey Ballentine took first-team reps on the outside.

Linebacker Lukas Van Ness took increasingly more first-team reps on defense than in previous weeks. And nickel corner Keisean Nixon returned to Green Bay after missing last week’s practice.

Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both on the field again for the second straight week. The left-side duo participated in the first set of team drills with Jordan Love, but they were held out of the remainder of practice. In their place, Caleb Jones and Royce Newman received significantly more reps.

Rookie receivers Grant Dubose and Dontayvion Wicks were held out of practice Tuesday. This marks the third straight week Dubose has watched from the sideline. He was also a nonparticipant during rookie minicamp due to lingering injuries. It means a tough hill to climb for the rookie seventh-rounder, and one that must be scaled quickly.