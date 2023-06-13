Takeaways from Green Bay Packers minicamp practice Tuesday

Tuesday’s rain meant less full-speed work at the Packers’ first mandatory minicamp practice Tuesday.

With practice held on Field Turf in The Don Hutson Center rather than the more forgiving grass outside on Ray Nitschke Field, coach Matt LaFleur conducted 11-on-11 work at jog-through pace to reduce the risk of injury with training camp only six weeks away.

The only full-speed work in the 1-hour, 35-minute practice was two short seven-on-seven periods that totaled 12 plays, with the starters at one end of the field and backups at the other to get more players work in a shorter period of time.

Jordan Love had a rough first period in the seven-on-sevens and then a strong showing in the second period.

The first period was third downs in the red zone (from the 11-yard line and in). Love went only 1-for-6 passing with one touchdown. Among the incompletions was tight coverage by De’Vondre Campbell against rookie tight end Luke Musgrave on a contested seam route that was thrown a little behind the target; a breakup by Darnell Savage against Musgrave along the sidelines on a scramble play; and a slight overthrow to Romeo Doubs in the back of the end zone on a crossing route.

The one completion was an eye-catching touch throw and falling, toe-tap catch by Doubs against Jaire Alexander on a fade route in the corner of the end zone.

“I’ve been watching the practices (on video),” said Alexander, who has skipped all voluntary offseason work but is attending this mandatory minicamp. “Him and Christian (Watson) have been standing out. He’s been working hard, he deserves it. When camp comes around, me and him, we’re going to see.”

The other seven-on-seven period had Love facing third-and-5 and backed up at his own 4-yard line for six plays. Love went 5-for-6 passing, with four of the five completions converting first downs. That included one of his best throws in the four offseason practices that have been open to reporters, a rope down the left sidelines to Christian Watson for a 96-yard touchdown. Alexander was the closest defender on the play, though Watson was wide open.

Another of the completions was a pass over the middle to Musgrave, who made a juggling catch after safety Rudy Ford appeared to tip the ball while in tight coverage.

Love’s one incompletion in the period was a drop by running back AJ Dillon, who would have had the first down had he caught the throw.

Alexander skips bonus

Alexander is attending this mandatory minicamp but lost out on a $700,000 workout bonus with his decision to skip all voluntary offseason work with the team. Rasul Douglas, another starting cornerback, also skipped the voluntary work, foregoing a $300,000 bonus.

In an unusual approach, Alexander said he stayed in Green Bay for much of the offseason, until about April, and then left to work out on his own just as the Packers’ offseason program was kicking in.

“I know what works for me at this point,” Alexander said. “I’m on Year 6, so two Pro Bowls, two (second-team) All-Pro, you know what I mean?”

When asked how much of a bonus it would take to get him to attend the voluntary offseason program, Alexander said: “I’d probably say about – I’d have definitely been here for 10 (million dollars).”

Carlson shows big leg

Sixth-round draft pick Anders Carlson showed he has a strong kicking leg even by NFL standards.

Carlson did his first live kicking in an open practice this offseason and went 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts, including making kicks from 49, 51 and 54 yards that cleared the crossbar by at least halfway up the goal posts.

His one miss was on a 44-yarder that was wide right.

“He’s got a big-time leg,” LaFleur said before practice. “It’s just kinda harnessing that power and making sure it’s very consistent.”

Mandatory means mandatory

LaFleur termed attendance for minicamp “perfect,” which is hardly surprising because the session is mandatory. Players who skip it are subject to daily fines totaling $98,753 for missing all three days.

Three players were excused absences Tuesday: OLB Jonathan Garvin, S Tarvarius Moore and LS Matt Ozrech. Garvin also missed all voluntary offseason work.

Seven others didn’t practice because of injuries: S Dallin Leavitt, CB Eric Stokes, OLB Rashan Gary, OL Jake Hanson, TE Tyler Davis, WR Grant DuBose and DL Chris Slayton.

The Packers will practice again Wednesday, and then instead of having a third and final minicamp practice LaFleur will have the team take part in an off-the-field recreational activity.

“I feel like we’re in a pretty good spot right now in comparison to years past,” LaFleur said. “We’re in better shape physically, really setting our habits, our practice standards has been exceptional, the work ethic has been great. The energy, the attitude, all the things that our guys are in total control of have been outstanding.”