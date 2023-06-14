Packers quarterbacks put to the test by Jaire Alexander as team gets set for summer break

GREEN BAY - It’s the last day before summer break for the Green Bay Packers, taking to the field for Wednesday’s minicamp practice, the final before the offseason interim. But before the break, the team held one more practice, this time back on Ray Nitschke Field, after rain drove them inside on Tuesday. It was another day without any live 11-on-11 work, opting instead for just shell 7-on-7 reps. That was a decision not lightly made but well earned, said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

“I just think where we are, you always gotta weigh risk-reward,” LaFleur said. “I thought we’ve had an outstanding offseason all-in-all…we’re further ahead than we’ve really ever been here in terms of a conditioning standpoint. So I’m happy with the progress our guys have made and don’t want to have anything that could derail where we’re at and get somebody in a bad spot.”

With guys heading out the door, the coaches message is simple; be smart during the break and come back better than when they left.

"I love what Coach Bisaccia always says about how players protect their jobs; by their performance on the field and their actions off," LaFleur said. "We always talk about you carry that G wherever you go and certainly they've got to do that. They've got to handle themselves the right way, they've gotta make sure that they're continuing to put the work on.

"Like we just told them, there are no days off. So when they come back here, we need to see a better version of where they are right now."

Jordan Love will continue his work through the summer

That applies even moreso for quarterback Jordan Love, who is preparing for his first fall as a full-time starter.

“You don’t wanna go dormant for 30-plus days and let your mind, you gotta stay on top of this. Certainly I think he’s done a great job. He’s shown progress on almost a daily basis but it’s gonna be important and incumbent on himself to just show that initiative and stay in his playbook,” LaFleur said.

Added Love, “There’s a lot of different points we wanted to attack; throwing on the run was kind of a big point we wanted to his this offseason and we did a lot of drills in the beginning. I think we improved with that,” he said of what he’s focused on and will continue to work on during the summer.

“But you know, I'm always working my game, working on things I see on film. Maybe I missed the throw. Maybe I moved in the pocket and my feet weren’t set. Just trying to find things.”

With Aaron Rodgers now in New York (or New Jersey, to be specific), everyone in the quarterback room moves on the totem pole. That means for as much as Love’s life will change this year, so will presumably Danny Etling and Sean Clifford’s. And with the league’s new rule, allowing three quarterbacks to be active for game day, the likelihood of the entire trio making the 53-man roster is even greater. For Love, having Etling here for the second year in a row is paying dividends for the whole room.

"Danny is great,” Love said. “Obviously he's been around for a while, he's seen a lot of different things. And obviously he's been in the system now for a year so he's familiar with offense as well. So we can talk and it's not like he's learning the offense as we're trying to talk through stuff. So he has that kind of next level experience with it and it's great.”

The two have traded off second and third team reps, although Etling did take all of the second team snaps this week, with Clifford receiving the third. However, all three passers will head into their summer break with an itch to improve, after a lackluster showing on Wednesday. Each quarterback ran a two-minute drill during practice, albeit at half speed. Etling was the only quarterback to flip field position for the offense, starting 3-3, but stalled at the 32-yard line with four straight deep incompletions.

Clifford received one play during his two-minute drill, an ill-advised throw over the middle into traffic. After two bobbles, the ball went high for a pop-fly. Safety Innis Gaines was waiting and ended practice with a jubilant interception.

Love, during his two-minute drill, went 4-6 and also ended his run with a pick. After picking up one first down, Love looked deep down the left sideline for Christian Watson. The throw was too short though, something that was evident the moment it left Love’s hand. Jaire Alexander peeled off Watson, curled back for the ball and ran it to the opposite end zone in celebration.

“He made a really good play though, baited me into it. We would have tackled him down and got the ball back (in a game),” Love said jokingly.

Jaire Alexander flips a switch at practice

Alexander might have ended Love’s minicamp on a sour note, but it was (pardon our pun) all in love. Hopping the bin upon which Love leaned for his post practice media availability, Alexander crashed his quarterback’s interview and threw his arms around the young passer.

“QB1, best (quarterback) in the league right here,” Alexander said. “Telling him to stop trying me though.”

It’s that testing which is forging Love in the fire this offseason.

“You learn from the throw, the decision,” Love said. “We talked about it after, got his thoughts on it, what he was seeing. Being able to talk to him after, get his feedback, made me better as well.”

Alexander admittedly took a lackadaisical approach to practice on Tuesday, giving up a touchdown to Romeo Doubs and playing whatever is the opposite of stick coverage. On Wednesday, the Pro-Bowler reminded everyone that he can take over and ruin a practice whenever he wants. In addition to Alexander’s interception of Love, the corner also became a pest to Doubs all day.

During a 7-on-7 drill, Love went to his favorite target, Doubs, down the left seam. Alexander blanketed the second-year player, knocking the pass away, then immediately turned to the young receiver he’s helped mold and was “encouraging” him to do better the next time. Doubs, for his part, jokingly waved it off in a display of how much more he’s coming out of his shell, but the message was clear. Alexander was done playing around and he is going to make sure his teammates take their lumps before the season begins.

“It's been great obviously having Ja back," said Love "But going against him and Sul back there, those are two league stop corners right there. It's great for receivers, it’s great for me, it’s great for everybody’s. Seeing the competition going against the best of the best right there. So shout out to that great competition. It’s gonna make everybody better. We get challenged a little bit more but it’s great competition."

Packers head out after full minicamp

The club had full participation during minicamp, with every one in attendance save safety Tarvarius Moore. LaFleur said anyone not present had an excused absence. Everyone in Green Bay will participate in a team activity on Thursday, before heading to their respective summer breaks. Jordan Love will travel to France to conduct a camp, others will head home and Alexander says he’ll stay in Green Bay for a while.

“This is the best time to be here when it's quiet. But I don't want anyone thinking I'm going to be here so maybe I might go to New York,” Alexander joked on Tuesday. “But in all seriousness, I like to be here because I feel like I get the best work. No one's here. It's quiet. I can go in Lambeau all day.”

LaFleur shared Wednesday he anticipates veterans, quarterbacks and injured players will return July 21, with the rest of the team scheduled to report July 25. The first day of training camp will be July 26.