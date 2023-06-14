Packers hoping Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden can provide depth, immediate impact on defense

John Leuzzi

GREEN BAY -- Rookie defensive linemen Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden don’t need someone to remind them of the opportunity that presents itself.

With the departures of Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed in free agency, Brooks and Wooden join a Packers defensive line unit that will enter next month’s training camp thin in its depth. Three of the current nine linemen listed on Green Bay’s roster have experience at the NFL level: Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt and T.J. Slaton.

That’s it.

“They’re going to be thrown into the fire,” Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said in May prior to the first set of OTAs. “There’s going to be a lot of mistakes early and, hopefully, a lot of that happens in preseason and the practices that happen. You’re going to have to put them in there and let them learn, and we’ll have to live with those mistakes.”

Colby Wooden stands out in Packers minicamp, veteran calls him “quick learner”

Only four NFL teams had fewer sacks than Green Bay in 2022. It’s why the Packers drafted Brooks and Wooden, in hopes both will help improve their pass rush with their athleticism and versatility.

Wooden, a fourth-round pick out of Auburn, was one of the standouts during both of the Packers minicamp practices this week as he worked out with the first team.

He said the opportunity to run with the first string this early into offseason training is “wonderful” and one he isn’t taking lightly.

“I got to know my stuff,” Wooden jokingly said on what goes in his head during a moment like this. “I ain’t trying to be that guy that vets kick off (and go) ‘Nah I don’t want that rookie.’ I’m definitely trying to know my stuff and be on top of that.”

Clark said Wooden has been a “quick learner” since he arrived last month.

“We’ve been throwing a lot of stuff at all those (rookies) through OTAs and Colby really has been on top of it and understanding it. The more we can throw on his plate as he grows into his role, the better it’s going to be for him to get him to play fast.”

As it is for any rookie, the installment period can be difficult as the speed of learning a new system is sped up over a short length of time. Wooden is no different to this.

“When they go back-to-back days of hurrying it up, installing and going out to the field and doing it, it’s like ‘God almighty,’” Wooden said. “But when you get breaks and keep going over your notes, that keeps you smart, active and smart.

“I’m starting to recognize that most of the game is mental, that’s (been) the difference really. Everybody’s strong, fast, physical but the folks who have it up here (in their head), those are the ones who play a lot longer.”

Karl Brooks adjusting to faster tempo

Brooks, a sixth-round pick out of Bowling Green, said the biggest adjustment is the change in speed from the MAC to the NFL.

“It's football at the end of the day,” Brooks said. “Still learning the playbook and getting more comfortable out there as the days go on. Just picking up on the style of how Green Bay plays football, keeping up with their tempo and going out there and trying to make a name for myself and make a play.”

Brooks finished his senior season at Bowling Green No. 8 in the nation in sacks (10) and No. 9 in tackles for a loss (18). He was also the highest-graded edge defender in the FBS.

“The tape is still the tape and what he was able to display even at the MAC, and not to knock the MAC, but there's times you turn on the tape and he's a man among boys,” Packers scout Milt Hendrickson said.

It is why Green Bay’s scheme is a perfect fit for Brooks.

“Everything happens for a reason. The scheme fits great,” Brooks said. “It shows you that you could be a football player and you could be a D-Lineman, that can get off on the run and get off on the pass.”

It’s June, so it’s early on in offseason workouts. But nonetheless, Clark said he has been pleased with what both linemen have shown thus far.

“They’re progressing and doing everything they’re supposed to do,” Clark said. “They come in with the right mindset and hold each other accountable. That’s what you want to see with rookies too.”

Leaning on veterans, Kenny Clark “big brother”

The loss of Lowry and Reed, has made Clark the true elder statesman in the Packers D-line room. And while this role comes with more leadership responsibilities, it is one that Clark has already been serving.

Last year, it was Clark taking Wyatt under his wing and helping him get acclimated to the NFL level. Wyatt credited Clark for teaching him to “trust the process” when he wasn’t seeing a significant amount of playing time until toward the end of the season.

Now, Clark is giving that same type of mentorship with Brooks and Wooden.

“Kenny is a great one,” Brooks said. “He is just a big brother and a big mentor. He takes out the (most) time to coach me up on the sidelines after little drills. (He) makes sure my hands are right, makes sure my feet are right and gives me little nuggets here and there. It’s been great.”

Wooden said what he has learned from Clark is the attention to detail and tendencies.

Following a week of rest, Wooden said he will travel out to Southern California to train with Clark in the time leading up to the Packers’ first training camp practice July 26.

“Definitely going to pick his brain a little bit more and just work out with him,” Wooden said.

Clark said he’s been in both Brooks and Wooden’s shoes before. It’s why he has made it a point of emphasis on making sure rookies are up to tempo and in sync with the playbook.

“I try my best to come in and give them as much information as possible. I know if they are going to play, I’m depending on them to really do their thing and hold their end,” Clark said. “And in order for them to do that, I got to make sure they see everything I see and we talk the same language so when we get out onto the field, we’re hitting things at all cylinders.”