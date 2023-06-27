Green Bay Packers sign first-round draft pick Lukas Van Ness to his rookie contract

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers signed outside linebacker Lukas Van Ness, their first-round draft pick this year, to his rookie deal. Van Ness was one of the three remaining draft picks yet to sign.

Van Ness, at 6 feet, 5 inches and 272 pounds, comes to Green Bay from Iowa, where he played two seasons and never started a game for the Hawkeyes. However, he finished with 69 tackles and 13.5 sacks from his defensive line position. He also tied an Iowa single-game record with two blocked punts in one game.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Van Ness transitioned from interior lineman to end. Given his size and skill set, he could also drop back as a coverage linebacker for the Packers.

“I think versatility is one, right,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said after drafting Van Ness. “If you’re a little lighter outside, then you can't go inside. It's tougher to go inside. Certainly setting edges on first and second down is really important to us in run defense. So I think it's just kind of how we want to be built. His versatility helps that, but also this explosive nature where he can rush the passer.”

Said Van Ness during rookie minicamp in May, “At Iowa, we were very power oriented. I've always had a lot of power (in) my game. I feel like that's the way I dominate. But I'm just working on, you know, a whole tool bag of different moves, trying to expand my tool bag and just work on as much as possible."

Van Ness’ rookie contract will be for four years. Since he was a first-round selection, the Packers will have first shot at his fifth-year option, a decision that will be made following Van Ness’ third season.

There now remains only two unsigned draft picks out of the 13-man class; second-round tight end Luke Musgrave and second-round receiver Jayden Reed.